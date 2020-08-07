A press conference held Wednesday on the Norman Police Department budget left officers frustrated and confused, Fraternal Order of Police President Robert Wasoski said.
On Wednesday, Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster agreed with City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco that the City Council’s actions on June 16 left the NPD with a $300,000 increase from the previous year. When asked if the council’s actions “felt” like a cut, Foster said there was no question they have nine fewer officers as a result, but response time to calls for service had not been affected.
On Thursday night following a regular FOP meeting, Wasoski said he interviewed Foster about the conference. Unite Norman and Wasoski released the video to the public Friday morning.
“Chief Foster discussed with us that he heard a lot of rumblings come out about how officers were upset with what he said during the press conference and he wanted to set the record straight and talk to us,” Wasoski said.
Officers believed Foster “downplayed the loss of nine officers,” Wasoski said. “We all knew that was going to have a big impact.”
While Wasoski said he knew some officers were talking about a no confidence vote, the FOP did not meet to discuss it formally Thursday night and no vote was taken. Foster said he was unaware of discussions in the department regarding a potential no confidence vote.
CHIEF TALKS STAFFING SHORTAGES
In the video, Foster said the department had lost several officers in a short period of time since the June 16 meeting.
Because Norman takes a high number of calls for service per officer — higher than 29 other cities of similar size — cutting nine positions is “significant,” he said.
“When you cut that many positions, it’s going to have an impact on us,” Foster told Wasoski. “This flat out took away nine officers.”
While Foster said Wednesday response times have not lagged, he aired his concerns to Wasoski in the video.
“Calls (for service) are typically slow in the summertime,” Wasoski said. “Do you think that gives you a real good gauge on how this is actually affecting response times?”
“We’re down now and because of COVID and everything, you’re not really seeing a big effect yet,” Foster said. “The thing I tried to make clear yesterday, while we’re down those nine positions they cut, plus we’re down seven or eight more below that because of people leaving and retiring.”
Foster said while the department loses 10-12 officers a year, several left in the four weeks following June 16. While he will hold a hiring academy next February, it will take months before the new recruits are on patrol.
“That’s concerning,” he said. “Knowing I could lose more going forward and I won’t [have] new guys out till the end of next year. We’re going to be farther down before we get any relief out here, and that’s concerning how that will affect us in the field.”
FOSTER THANKS UNITE NORMAN FOR SUPPORT
Wasoski asked Foster what his thoughts were about Unite Norman. The group formed after the June 16 meeting largely on the issue it described as “defunding police.”
“I’m glad there’s someone out there to fight for us,” Foster said. “I appreciate that someone is concerned about it.”
While Foster said he appreciated the support, he did not endorse the actions of some members receiving recent criticism. A Tuesday night clash between recall protesters and signature gatherers resulted in police response.
Unite Norman Co-Chair Sassan Moghadam threw a brick toward a car with three individuals after they attempted to leave a signature location.
The incident began when they arrived playing explicit music loudly and making rude gestures in an attempt to harass those in the area, according to a police report.
Moghadam said he then placed a brick behind the wheel of the vehicle. As the driver began to back out to leave, Moghadam said the vehicle ran over the brick and his foot. Moghadam then threw a brick in the direction of the vehicle.
“I don’t think it’s proper to be throwing bricks at anyone or anything,” Foster told The Transcript Friday.
FOP LAWSUIT ONGOING
The FOP filed a lawsuit on July 2 against the city after it alleged the council illegally cut or defunded the NPD budget and violated the Open Meetings Act.
Foster told The Transcript said he is permitted to speak with the FOP “as needed.”
“It’s not out of the ordinary. We work together,” he said. “I talk to them all the time.”
City spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said there is no policy violation in Foster’s decision to hold a discussion with the FOP.
City Council members declined to comment about the Foster interview video, citing language in the city charter regarding personnel matters.
City Manager Darrell Pyle did not return a call for comment.
