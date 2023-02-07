Porter Moser is facing a tough reality with his Oklahoma squad.
Things seem to be getting worse, not better.
“We haven't played well, with the exception of one game, in two weeks,” the OU coach said during Tuesday’s media availability.
That exception, of course, is referring to the Sooners’ 24-point win over then-No. 2 Alabama on Jan. 28. But it’s been nothing but trouble for the Sooners since then.
Their lowest point of the season came last Saturday in a 32-point loss at West Virginia.
The Sooners trailed by just four points with under seven minutes to go in the first half. But the Mountaineers outscored them 29-7 in the final few minutes, putting the game completely out of reach by halftime.
It was a particularly tough loss for the Sooners, who’ve now lost five consecutive Big 12 games. The Sooners defeated the Mountaineers 77-76 at home last month, and they needed a win to get back on track.
But it underscored what’s been a troubling trend for the Sooners (12-11, 2-8 Big 12) in recent weeks.
Blowout losses.
The Sooners’ first three losses in conference play came by a combined eight points. But they’ve lost their last five conference games by an average of 17.4 points, and only one of those defeats have come by fewer than 10 points.
All of a sudden, the Sooners are having trouble just staying competitive against other Big 12 teams.
“We've got to get back to why we're good,” Moser said. “We've got to be connected defensively. We've got to play with this great grit. And we didn't play with grit last game. There wasn't the grit we need to beat the teams we're playing. And that's what the message is. Not, 'Hey, we're going to make these four changes and we're going to win.' No. We’ve got to get back to grit. Passion. Belief. Belief."
Moser made it clear that there’s no “magic dust” or significant “lineup changes” that can be made to fix the Sooners’ issues. He did, however, make a couple of tweaks against West Virginia.
The biggest change came to the Sooners’ starting lineup. He inserted sophomore guard Bijan Cortes in place of Jacob Groves, marking the first change to the starting group since Dec. 6.
That marked a significant decrease in size, though it gave more playing time to the three-guard lineup of Grant Sherfield, Milos Uzan and Cortes, which has been a lineup Moser has used at different times this year. Cortes finished with six points and a team-high three assists, but the new lineup wasn’t enough to keep the Sooners competitive.
Another notable change came from the Sooners’ bench rotation. Joe Bamisile, who had appeared in only one of the Sooners’ first nine conference games, played a season-high 19 minutes and scored 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting.
“The message with Joe, and we’ve been in constant communication with him, is the intensity, effort and the offensive and defensive efficiency,” Moser said. “Defensively, learning what we’re doing, being where you need to be. Offensively, learning what we’re doing and his effort. All three of those areas have been better in the last 2-3 weeks. We went into that game knowing Joe was going to be in the rotation early.
“I thought his effort and efficiency has really improved in the last few weeks. And you’ll see him again against Baylor.”
At this point, the Sooners may need to try everything.
They now sit in sole possession of ninth place in the conference standings. Seven of their final eight regular-season games are against teams currently ranked in the Associated Press’ Top-25 poll. That includes Wednesday’s game at No. 14 Baylor, which beat the Sooners 62-60 last month at Lloyd Noble Center.
Moser indicated he will continue to tinker with the Sooners’ lineups and rotations. But for the Sooners to save their season, it’s going to take more than that.
“It's just got to start with a complete focus and toughness and consistent effort before trying to put magic dust and trying to change lineups,” Moser said. “We might make some subtle changes, but we're not going to reinvent the wheel. It's gotta start with a consistent, toughness, enthusiastic, togetherness bounce. That's the message.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.