Despite letting a halftime lead slip away, Norman North had a late chance to tie the game.
The T-Wolves forced a five-second violation on Tulsa Memorial’s inbounds pass, giving the T-Wolves the ball back down three points with 15 seconds to go.
Shortly after the inbounds, the ball found Ben Moser for an open 3-pointer, but the shot fell just short off the rim.
Tulsa Memorial snagged the rebound and hit two free throws to secure a 67-62 win over the T-Wolves in the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational semifinals on Friday.
Though the T-Wolves lost, there was still a lot that head coach Kellen McCoy was happy about. His team handedly defeated Ardmore, No. 5 in Class 5A, on Thursday and was one possession away from beating Tulsa Memorial, Class 5A’s top-ranked team.
“Obviously not happy with the result, but I think we’ve grown a whole bunch,” McCoy said. “That’s a really, really good team. That’s one of the best teams in the entire state. So I’m proud of the effort we put forth on both sides of the ball. We kept telling them, ‘they’re going to make a run. They’re really good.’ They made their run, we were able to sustain it.
“We got outplayed but we kept fighting. … We had a shot to tie it.”
In the first half, the T-Wolves looked prime to take down the top-ranked Chargers.
Kevin Overton shot it well early, scoring 13 to help the T-Wolves take a 19-13 lead in the first quarter. He found a scoring partner in the second quarter with Jeremiah Johnson, who scored eight points by halftime.
The duo combined for 24 points as the T-Wolves held a 37-33 halftime lead.
They helped keep North afloat in the second half, but it was balanced scoring that helped Tulsa Memorial jump out to a 11-3 run after halftime. The Chargers hit four of their eight 3-pointers in that third quarter, and the T-Wolves trailed by two points going into the fourth.
Johnson hit two of his game-high six 3-pointers in the fourth quarters, but turnovers and offensive boards kept the T-Wolves from rallying.
“We’re capable of being really good, we’ve just got to continue to put together the pieces,” McCoy said. “We turned it over a little too much in that third quarter and let them go on a run. We were able to stop the bleeding but we gave them too much of a cushion heading into the fourth quarter.”
Overton finished with a game-high 24 points, while Johnson chipped in with 20. The T-Wolves finished the game with 13 made 3-pointers.
McCoy was happy with the rhythm Overton and Johnson found scoring the ball.
“They did a good job picking their spots and making some big shots,” McCoy said. “We kind of lean on them to do that. When we need some points on the board, need a bucket, we kind of try to find one of those two guys. They did a good job of taking good shots tonight and being aggressive.”
The T-Wolves will now compete for third place against Class 5A No. 2 Del City at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Norman High School.
Despite the loss, McCoy is confident the team is continuing to show potential.
“Overall, it’s progress towards the goal that we’re trying to reach,” McCoy said. “I’m proud of them.”