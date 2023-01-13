MOORE — All of the momentum belonged to the Norman High boys in the first half.
The Tigers opened the game on a 10-0 run, fueled by six early points from Marquis Combs-Pierce. Moore eventually found its footing, but the Tigers managed to take a 31-21 lead into halftime.
From there, the momentum shifted to Moore.
The Lions opened the second half on a 15-5 run and never let up. The Tigers never fully found their offense in the second half, eventually falling to the Lions 58-54 in overtime on Friday night at Moore High School.
“It was just two really good teams (that are) very physical,” NHS coach Cory Cole said. “They have a couple of special kids… and they played with an edge. They were physical. They played at their tempo and they pushed us around.”
Moore’s second-half run was fueled, in part, by the Tigers’ self-inflicted issues.
The Tigers turned the ball over seven times in the third quarter, as the Lions switched to a full-court press after halftime. The Lions took those turnovers and turned them into 10 fast-break points.
Moore forward Malachi Lee, who finished with 17 points, scored eight of the Lions’ 20 third-quarter points and helped his team tie the game heading into the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t take care of the ball,” Cole said. “... We can’t have live ball turnovers on the road. Then we didn’t do a good job of weathering the storm.”
NHS guard Caison Cole scored 10 of the Tigers’ 18 second-half points to help keep them in it, and it was his assist to Matt Willenborg with 20 seconds left in regulation that gave the tIgers a two-point lead.
But Moore’s Darian Grant responded, scoring a layup with five seconds to go that forced overtime.
It was all Lions in the extra period, as they limited the Tigers to just two points before Cole’s too-late triple as the buzzer sounded.
“It’s all about finishing,” Cory Cole said. “We got relaxed coming out of halftime. We were up 10 and we weren’t ready with our feet in the ground, ready to defend. (We played) goal line offense. They scored the first couple baskets and they got momentum. Basketball’s a game of momentum and they got momentum first, then we were chasing the whole second half and overtime.”
Caison Cole led the Tigers with 21 points. Combs-Pierce chipped in with 13.
The class 6A fifth-ranked Tigers (7-4) don’t have much time to dwell on the loss, as they return to action against 6A No. 2-ranked Edmond North on the road at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Cory Cole is looking for his team to respond.
“I know the guys will be ready,” the NHS coach said. “Losing stings, but it’s not permanent. We’ve got a huge opportunity because it’s next game and it’s Edmond North. I think there’s going to be a lot of motivation for it on both sides.”
