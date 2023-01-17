EDMOND — Slowly but surely, Norman High clawed its way back.
Despite trailing by as much as 17 points, the Tigers fought back to cut the Edmond North lead to seven points entering the fourth quarter. The visiting Tigers appeared to have the defending class 6A champions on the ropes.
Then the Tigers went cold at the wrong time.
The Huskies hit a couple of crucial 3-pointers to put the game out of reach, and the Tigers offense managed just seven points in the fourth quarter in a 63-47 defeat Tuesday at Edmond North high school.
“We cut it to seven, they hit a big-time 3, and it’s back to four possessions,” NHS coach Cory Cole said. “...“That’s the experience of a state-championship team.”
The Tigers may have fared better had they not struggled to start the game.
The Huskies, currently ranked No. 2 in 6A, put the Tigers in an early hole by jumping out to a 16-0 lead and led 20-7 after the first quarter.
But the Tigers hung around and found an offensive spark in the third quarter. NHS forward Treshaun Combs-Pierce scored 7 of his 14 total points in the third quarter to help keep his team afloat, as the Tigers outscored the Huskies 21-13 in the period.
But that early deficit proved to be too much to overcome.
“They were just ready and they came out and punched us in the mouth,” Cole said. “They were the hammer, we were the nail in that first quarter. This team doesn’t quit, but you can’t dig yourself such a hole. Edmond North’s the best team we’ve faced, and they didn’t let us out of that hole.”
Caison Cole finished with eight points. Matt Willenborg scored seven and Tony Jefferson added five.
After a 7-2 start to the season, the Tigers now enter the Titan Classic tournament at Carl Albert High School later this week on a three-game skid. The Tigers open the tournament against Tahlequah, the No. 12 team in Class 5A, at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Early turnovers hurt NHS girls
The No. 1-ranked Huskies, also the defending 6A state champion, showed why they’re the favorite to win it all again this season against the Tigers.
The Huskies opened the game on a 19-4 run behind constant defensive pressure. The Tigers were more competitive in the second half, limiting Edmond North to a 12-8 advantage, but the Huskies outscored the Tigers 21-6 in the third quarter put the game out of reach.
The Tigers couldn’t recover, falling 59-35 Tuesday at Edmond North.
Turnovers mounted for the Tigers, particularly in the first quarter. They committed 10 turnovers in the opening eight minutes and 26 for the game, as they struggled with the Huskies’ trapping defense.
Jordyn Rollins led the Tigers with 12 points. Nessa Begay and Kayla Jones each added eight points.
The Tigers fall to 10-4 on the season, while Edmond North improves to 16-0.
The Tigers will be back in action at home next Tuesday against Stillwater. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.