OKLAHOMA CITY — Norman North’s Whitney Wollenberg got the ball at the top of the key and immediately fired off a 3-pointer with a hand in her face.
After putting up the Timberwolves’ first points of the game, Wollenberg got the ball on the wing on the next possession and knocked down another triple. The 6-0 run was exactly what the Timberwolves needed after falling into an early 7-0 hole.
With the game back within one possession, the pace started to pick up, but the Timberwolves struggled to keep up with No. 6 Putnam City West. Norman North was coming off an hard-fought first round win over No. 9 Sand Springs the night before, its second ranked win of the week.
In a typical district game, the Tigers’ early spurt might have been enough to kickstart a run against the hosting Patriots, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a physical, athletic opponent in the Putnam City Invitational semifinals on Friday.
Putnam City West would hold the Tigers to just 10 points for the remainder of the half in a 71-35 loss.
“They’re athleticism and their physicality just overwhelmed us,” NNHS head coach Al Beal said. “I think it possibly would’ve been a different outcome, I’m not saying we’d beat them, but I think it would’ve been more competitive had we not played them on a heavy, tournament schedule. If it was like a conference game or something.”
The Patriots continued to pour it on in the second half after taking a 15-point lead into the break.
They scored 23 points in the third quarter alone on 9-13 shooting with five makes from behind the 3-point line. The Tigers went 0-12 from deep in the second half with six attempts in each quarter.
Wollenberg finished as the Timberwolves’ leading scorer 14 points.
“In order to beat a team like that we have to be in sync offensively,” Beal said. “I thought, not out of selfishness, there was a lot of pounding the ball without the ball moving a lot. That happens when you’re fatigued sometimes, but we’ll work on it, we’ll come back out and give a better showing tomorrow.”
With the loss, Norman North misses out on a chance to play for the championship on Saturday, but theres’ still plenty left to play for. The Timberwolves have already surpassed their win total from last season and four of those wins have come against ranked foes.
The Timberwolves can notch another ranked win to their resume on Saturday in a third-place game against No. 15 Classen SAS.
“We tried to go to zone but they shot the lights out,” Beal said. “We tried to go man but they’re so quick and athletic that we had a tough time. There were a couple defensive breakdowns that we had that we’ll adjust and get better, but I’d rather come up and face this type of competition, know our weaknesses and where we need to get better than to go and play at a lesser tournament.”
