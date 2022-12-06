Provided Tuesday night’s 66-49 victory over Mustang inside the NHS Gym wasn’t an aberration, the Norman High boys are demanding your attention.
Perhaps not since the short reign of coach Jeff McCullough, who exited after two seasons in the spring of 2012, have the Tigers looked this this fluid or this capable at all five spots on the floor.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who can play. We’ve got that chemistry from last year … First-year high school coach, we kind of figured it out together,” NHS coach Cory Cole said. “So we’ve got the experience, we’ve got a little swag.”
It showed.
The numbers say it was two Tigers who led the way past the Broncos, neither of them the two players who may be drawing the most attention from post-high school suitors, when it was actually everybody.
Marquis Combs-Pierce, who seemed to be right where he needed to be all night, finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, canning 8 of 9 shots, all from close, and 2 of 3 free throws.
Matthew Willenborg, a 6-foot-7 senior with ball skills to boot, added 17, hitting 2 of 3 3-point attempts and 7 of 9 shots overall, two of which were dunks, to finish with 17 points and five assists.
Trashaun Combs-Pierce added 13 points, a game-high eight rebounds and three assists.
Though Caison Cole didn’t hit his first field goal until the fourth quarter, he still finished with 10 points and five assists.
Beau Billingsley, though he didn’t shoot much, still hit 2 of 3 from 3-point land, grabbed five rebounds despite being one of the smallest players on the court, and dished four assists.
Trying to find a stat of the night, it was hard to choose between NHS’ 28-13 rebounding advantage or the fact the Tigers collected assists on 19 of 27 made shots.
“Our guys are really good passers,” Cole said. “All five of them.”
The Tigers took off after the second quarter. Their offense had flow and their defense didn’t break, pushing a 13-9 first-quarter edge to a 27-13 edge and, eventually, a 29-20 halftime advantage. That followed by a third quarter in which NHS absolutely took off.
First, the Tigers got back-to-back dunks from Willenborg and Trashaun Combs-Piernce — even out of their half-court offense — yet saw their advantage dip by two points, Mustang’s Roman Miller and Chance Rodgers answering with 3-pointers at the other end following the slams.
Next, NHS just kept on scoring as its defense tightened.
The dunks wound up being the first two baskets of a 10-trip span in which the Tigers cashed in at least two points every trip.
Taking a 48-35 lead into the final quarter, NHS only added to its advantage.
“We just needed to get stops on defense,” Willenborg said. “Defense leads to offense and once we got multiple stops we got on a run and saw how well we can play together.”
Having not played since opening night, NHS improved to 1-1 with a 7:30 p.m. Thursday date inside its own gym to kick off the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitation against Ardmore on the horizon.
The loss dropped Mustang to 2-1 following season-opening victories over Yukon and Edmond Santa Fe.
It was a good night for the home team.
“These guys work hard,” Cole said. “They really play for each other.”
NHS girls 72, Mustang 49
Coming in, Mustang had split with Yukon and Edmond Santa Fe, playing two close contests.
Walking out of the NHS Gym, however, the Broncos proved to be no match for the Tigers.
NHS led 16-8 after a quarter and added to the lead the rest of the way, leading 32-19 at the half and 48-32 after three quarters.
The Tigers, back home after splitting two games at the She Got Game Classic in Mansfield, Texas, moved to 2-2 while getting several big contributions.
Nessa Begay poured in 21 points, Keeley Parks 19 and Kayla James 15, 11 coming in NHS’ 24-point fourth quarter.
Jordyn Rollins added eight points.
The Tigers are back on the court at 4 p.m. today, opening the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational against Lawton Mac at Norman North.
