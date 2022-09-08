Community Christian School, fresh off a convincing win against an Oklahoma Christian team it had previously never beaten, faces a similar test Friday against Crossings Christian School.
And just like Oklahoma Christian, Crossings defeated CCS last season, 23-6, giving the Royals a second-straight opportunity to avenge a loss from 2021.
It won't be easy. The Knights are physical, focusing on running the ball and playing pressure defense, CCS coach Mat McIntosh said this week.
“They’ll try to outnumber us by bringing extra guys on the defensive front,” he said. “Last year, they had a lot of success doing that.”
The Knights are experienced on the offensive and defensive lines and at running back, McIntosh said.
Friday night’s game at Royals Field will feature a stout CCS defense led by ends Bai Job and Luke Wells and linebackers Greyson McGuire and Drew Bradley against the Knights’ ground attack.
“We definitely think this will be the toughest opponent we’ve seen so far,” he said. “(Our guys are) going to have to show themselves again this week if we’re going to have success.”
Last week, the Royals played suffocating defense in a 32-17 win over Oklahoma Christian School, limiting the run-first Saints to 37 yards on the ground.
McIntosh challenged his team to play physical football against OCS and the Royals responded with seven sacks, five tackles for loss and four interceptions.
Constant pressure from Jobe and Wells disrupted the Saints’ offense, allowing McGuire and Bradley to roam free and intercept passes, McIntosh said.
“We've been so good when our linemen are occupying blockers and our linebackers are running free,” he said. “We’re going to need them to find that ball and make tackles.”
The secondary, which struggled in the team's season-opening loss to Casady, redeemed itself against the Saints by allowing just 95 yards through the air. Defensive back Tag Holt intercepted Saints quarterback Garret Wilson twice.
“Obviously we were elated to get the win against OCS,” he said. “But offensively … we have got to get better executing some things.”
McIntosh pointed to breakdowns on the offensive line and at wide receiver.
While improving the center-quarterback exchange was a focus against Oklahoma Christian, a shuffling of players affected continuity and resulted in some missed responsibilities.
Giving quarterback Zach Darden more time to throw will be another priority for the CCS coaching staff this week.
“We’re still not giving Zach the time he needs to throw the ball,” McIntosh said. “If the quarterback doesn’t have any time to get rid of it, it’s hard to make an accurate throw.”
Darden, who passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns the previous week, was held to 55 yards against OCS.
“Not all of that is on him,” said McIntosh, who placed some of the blame for the team’s lackluster passing game on his receivers.
“They have to come off the ball with a greater sense of energy,” he said. “We think there is too much of a lackadaisicalness coming off the line.
“We need them to get lined up quicker. If we’re going to run four wide all of those guys have to be ready.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m at Community Christian.
