Entering this season, Community Christian School was looking for its first win against two football programs — Oklahoma Christian School and Washington.
The Royals snapped one losing streak when they defeated the Saints at home earlier this month.
CCS gets another shot at redemption Friday night when it hosts the undefeated Washington Warriors. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Royals Field.
Washington (4-0, 1-0 Class 2A-3) is the district’s top-ranked team and returns several key players from a squad that edged CCS, 13-10, last season.
“For us to have a chance in the game we’re going to have to play great defensively,” coach Mat McIntosh said. “We can’t give up big plays and we’ve got to tackle well.”
Cole Scott, a 2,000-yard rusher in 2021, will carry the load for the Warriors, who are physical up front and like to run the football.
Junior Major Cantrell returns at quarterback and will throw to Nate Roberts and Cooper Alexander, a pair of 6-foot-4 tight ends who are quality blocks and receivers.
Alexander transferred from Norman High after he was one of the Tigers’ best players last season.
The Royals (2-2, 1-0) are coming off an impressive performance against Little Axe to open district play. The defense intercepted four passes and limited the winless Indians to –10 yards rushing in a 39-0 win.
“We have the ability to play great defensively,” McIntosh said. “In some of our earlier games, we played great 90 percent of the time. But the 10 percent we didn’t play great really hurt us because it directly led to other teams scoring.”
CCS will be without senior Quinn Colvin, a three-year starter at cornerback, who is sidelined with a hip injury.
“Quinn’s a big loss,” McIntosh said.
Offensively, the Royals will have to protect the ball and win the time of possession battle by extending drives in order to be successful, McIntosh said.
“They’re very aggressive on defense,” he said of the Warriors. “They will attack at least one of their linebackers on every play.
“Our young guys up front will have to pick that up to give us some time in the passing game and give us some seams in our running game.”
Zach Darden, the Royals’ first-year starter at quarterback, passed for 135 yards and two touchdowns against Little Axe. He also rushed for 108 yards and another score.
The offense didn’t turn the ball over against the Indians and appears to have solved the center-quarterback exchange issues that plagued the unit early on.
Execution will be key for the Royals to get within striking distance of Washington in a series that has been mostly one-sided since 2016, when the schools began playing each other.
Last season’s close loss gave his players confidence, McIntosh said.
“Were not the same team personnel wise, but we do have several guys who played in last year’s game,” he said. “Our guys at least have confidence that if we do our job and play well, we can play with them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.