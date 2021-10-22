The last time Norman North took on one of the East’s four traditional powers, three weeks ago in Owasso, the Timberwolves were right there at halftime.
But things quickly went downhill. The Rams Scored 49 unanswered points to end the game and turned a 35-28 halftime edge into a 70-28 blowout.
Friday night against Tulsa Union, North coach Justin Jones challenged his team in the locker room. The challenge: come out strong, keep the momentum, avoid another Owasso. When Chapman McKown ran the second half’s opening kickoff back 95 yards, giving the Timberwolves a 14-7 lead, it seemed like they were primed to do all three.
The T-Wolves didn’t score again. They didn’t stop Union again, either.
No. 2 Union ran for 330 yards, 196 coming after halftime, and scored on its final five drives to stymie the Norman North (5-3, 2-3 District 6AI-2) upset bid, 30-14.
“I thought our guys came out there here and went toe-to-toe with those guys,” Jones said. “... They’re the No. 2 team in the state for a reason. They’re really good up front and they disguised some coverages. We knew they had a great defense, we ran the ball pretty well, but it’s just little things.”
North’s offense came in averaging 38 points and nearly 500 yards per game but couldn’t get any big plays against Union’s defense. The one exception, a 52-yard bomb off play-action from Gavin Frakes to Brayden Dorney in the second quarter, was called back because North had an ineligible receiver downfield.
Frakes, limited mostly to underneath throws, went 16-of-29 for just 117 yards. Under duress most of the night, he still made some nice plays with his mobility. On 3rd-and-24 in the second quarter, he rolled right, escaped a blitzer and delivered a perfect ball down the sideline for a 28-yard gain to Cason Cabbiness.
McKown (18 carries, 90 yards) took the ball for 24 yards on the next snap. Four plays later, the T-Wolves had the game’s first touchdown, a 12-yard lob from Frakes to Brayden Dorney.
But Union (7-1, 5-0) only needed that many plays to score on its next drive. North got the ball back with five minutes left in the half and marched all the way down to the Union 3, but couldn’t score before the clock ran out.
The Timberwolves gained just 36 yards after halftime. Meanwhile, they couldn’t stop Union’s rushing tandem of Banks (15 carries, 154 yards, three touchdowns) and Junior Smith (27-172) from getting in short-yardage situations and moving the chains. Union converted seven of nine third-down attempts in the second half, including three on a 13-play, 69-yard drive that followed McKown’s kickoff return.
“We had some of those conversions there where we had a chance to get (Smith) down and he ran through contact,” Jones said. “I don’t think it was anything schematically that they were doing. It was just, they got a good back and good offensive line and they were just leaning on them.”
Leading 14-13 in the third quarter, North faced a makeable fourth down near midfield, just as it had against Owasso. Frakes pooch-punted instead and Banks broke a 72-yard touchdown run three plays later.
Another special teams moment proved pivotal, as North thought it had recovered a muffed Union punt deep in opposing territory. Instead, the ruling was kick catch interference. A 9-play, 51-yard touchdown drive followed, making it 27-14.
Friday was the Timberwolves’ 12th loss in a row against Tulsa Union, Owasso, Jenks and Broken Arrow. For a little over a half, they looked capable of ending that streak.
But while North let the chance for a signature victory slip away, Jones wasn’t too demoralized afterwards. Rather, his team still has everything in front of it, he said, as wins at Edmond North (3-5, 2-3) and Southmore (0-8, 0-5) to end the season will wrap up a postseason berth.
“Both against Owasso and Union, we played really good first halves and the second half we just kind of sputtered,” Jones said. “Those are things we just gotta keep getting better at and put four quarters together. … But we still got everything that we want as far as our goals. Take care of business the next two weeks, we’ll be in the playoffs and have an opportunity.”