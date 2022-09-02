Community Christian School football coach Mat McIntosh chose to focus on the positives this week as his team prepares for tonight’s game against Oklahoma Christian School, the team that ended the Royals’ playoff run in 2021.
CCS committed seven turnovers in a 31-24 loss to Casady in last week’s season opener, but the defense, led by linemen Bai Jobe, Luke Wells and Dax Crawford, limited the Cyclones to 38 yards on 45 plays.
The Royals’ secondary, however, surrendered 105 yards and three touchdowns on three additional plays that proved costly. The last two scores, with CCS leading 24-14, covered 74 yards.
“For 90 percent of the night we played really well,” McIntosh said. “But it was those breakdowns that cost us the game.”
OCS blanked CCS, 28-0, in the second round of last season’s District 2A playoffs. The Royals gained 400 yards of offense but failed to score on five trips inside the OCS 20-yard-line.
For Community Christian to have shot against OCS, a physical team that likes to run the ball and pressure the quarterback, they’ll have to eliminate the turnovers, McIntosh said.
“We’ve got to take better care of the ball this week if we want to have a different outcome,” he said. “It will start with correcting the mistakes of the past week. That will be the single most important thing we do to change the outcome.”
Senior Zach Darden, who made his first varsity start at quarterback against Casady, threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns and gained 112 yards on the ground. But he also threw three interceptions — including one returned 50 yards for a touchdown — and lost a fumble on the Royals’ first play from scrimmage.
The center-quarterback exchange was also an issue in the opener. The offense was out of rhythm most of the night because Darden was either chasing bad snaps or taking his eyes off the snap and then mishandling the football.
“There were some hiccups ... there were some things that he could have done better,” McIntosh said. “But he is a playmaker with speed, and we’re definitely going to need that going forward. You can definitely see there is lots of upside to him.”
Against Casady, Jobe wrecked havoc on defense with a sack, a quarterback pressure that resulted in an interception, and a forced fumble. The Michigan State commit was also a big part of the offense, catching touchdown passes of 25 yards and 82 yards. He also returned punts, but fumbled two away.
Still, McIntosh, doesn’t intend to rest him much against OCS.
“We did use him a lot more on the offensive side of the ball than in the past two seasons combined,” he said. “At the end of the day, if we’re going to be a good football team, he’s going to have to get on the field.”
The defensive line was a bright spot for CCS, which also got a sack and two tackles for loss from Wells, a defensive end. Crawford, a tackle, occupied Casady’s best offensive lineman much of the game, which freed-up Wells and Jobe.
“Dax gave that guy fits,” McIntosh said. “He had an impact on the game.”
The Royals (0-1) host OCS at 7 p.m. Friday.
