The Noble Bears ended their regular season with a 6-1 conference record and a three-way tie for first in District 5A-1.
Their reward? A third-place finish in their district and a first-round playoff matchup with Guthrie, who finished the season with a 9-1 record.
It’s a tougher first-round matchup than what is common for a team of Noble’s caliber. But coach Greg George isn’t worried.
“It’s a tough matchup both ways,” George said. “Guthrie is really good and I think we’re really good. … I feel like we’re peaking at the right time.”
George has good reason to feel that way.
After a tough Week 7 loss to Lawton MacArthur, who finished first in District 5A-1, the Bears ended their season with three consecutive victories. That stretch included an impressive 36-35 victory over Ardmore, who went on to beat Lawton MacArthur in the final week of the regular season.
The Bears were playing well before that stretch, too.
They’ve established themselves as one of the top offenses in Class 5A. The offense averaged 43.4 points per game in the regular season and scored more than 40 points in seven of 10 games.
“We thought going into the season we were going to be pretty good on offense,” George said. “... We felt like we had some really good skill kids. We felt like we had a good senior offensive line coming back, and we felt like with the skill kids we had, we had a chance to be a really good offense.”
The Noble offense has had success all season, but they’ll be tested against a stout Guthrie defense.
The Bluejays surrendered just 11.2 points per game during the regular season. They held three different opponents scoreless, and only allowed one team to score more than 19 points.
“They’re always going to try and take away the run. That’s what they do,” George said. “Guthrie’s going to make you throw the ball. They’re going to line up, play man coverage, load the box, outnumber you and make you throw the ball. That’s been their MO forever.
“I kind of think they’ll keep trying to do that. We’ll go out and try to do what we do.”
The Bears should be well-equipped to handle that game plan.
While the Bears have found success running the ball with Colin Thomas, the air-raid system has been the focal point of their offense. Brandon Harper and Trevor Wardrip have established themselves as dynamic duo and two of the best receivers in 5A, while Colin Fisher has enjoyed a breakout season at quarterback.
After a tough season in 2020, Fisher has been the engine of the Bears offense.
“I think he’s the best in 5A,” George said. “Man, he’s got an arm. He’s smart. He can read stuff. He’s got great touch with the ball. He’s a big, powerful kid. If you need a yard, he can go get it. He’s a great player.
“We throw the ball to set up our run. We’ve thrown the ball so well this year that we’ve been able to run the ball well, too.”
The Noble defense will be tasked with stopping a Guthrie offense that surpassed 30 points in eight games this season, a unit led by quarterback Hayden Calvert and running back Isaiah Hammons.
“They’re Guthrie, they’re going to run and play power football,” George said. “They’ve also got a quarterback that can run it and throw. They’ve got good skill kids on the outside that can go down the field and catch it.”
After a tough 2020 campaign, the Bears have bounced back and asserted themselves as a contender in Class 5A.
If the Bears can make it past Guthrie, George is confident there’s a viable path to a state title.
“I think it’s kind of wide open, to be honest.”