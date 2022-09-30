Things looked promising for Community Christian after the Royals recovered the opening kickoff against nemesis Washington on the Warriors’ 49-yard line.
But the home team couldn’t do anything with the opportunity and had to punt the ball. The Warriors, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, made the most of their second chance four plays later.
Quarterback Jaxon Hendrix found 6-foot-4 tight end Nate Roberts over the middle and Roberts did the rest, outrunning the CCS secondary for a 66-yard touchdown.
It was the first of four scoring passes Hendrix threw in the first half as Washington raced out to a 26-0 lead. The Warriors (5-0, 2-0 Class 2A-3) scored twice in the second half to cruise to a 42-7 win Friday night at Royal Field.
“The disappointment of tonight is we showed no improvement over a week ago,” CCS coach Mat McIntosh said, referring to his team’s 39-0 win over Little Axe.
In that game, the Royals were heavily penalized, but didn’t pay a price for their mistakes. Against Washington, CCS was penalized 13 times and managed just eight first downs, including only three in the second half against a physical defense that constantly pressured quarterback Zach Darden.
Darden scored the only touchdown for CCS (2-3, 1-1) on a 10-yard run in the second quarter. He completed 16-of-32 passes 140 yards but was intercepted twice. He rushed for just 11 yards and was sacked twice.
The Royals punted on their first four possessions. On their fifth possession, they attempted a forth-and-10 from the Washington 45-yard line, but Darden missed Bai Jobe on a slant pattern over the middle and CCS turned the ball over on downs.
Following a Jobe sack, Hendrix found Mason Singletary along the sideline and Singletary broke several tackles on his way to a 56-yard touchdown to make it 20-0 with nearly eight minutes left in the second quarter.
Early in the third quarter, with Washington leading 29-7, McIntosh chose not to punt, even though his team was facing fourth down from its own 10-yard-line. Darden’s deep pass to Braxton Hartsock was incomplete.
Running back Cole Roberts scored on the next play to make it 35-7.
“I told my coaches I didn’t plan to punt the rest of the night, because it didn’t matter if we lost by 20 or we lost by 50,” McIntosh said. “We were down and wanted to see if we could make some things happen. “When we came out for the second half it was predetermined that we were not going to punt.”
Hendrix, playing for injured starter Major Cantrell, passed for 333 yards and five touchdowns, including two to Roberts, a transfer from Norman High. Roberts added 82 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for the Warriors, who ran their winning streak against CCS to seven games.
“I do feel like defensively we did a good job against their running game,” McIntosh said. “We just did a terrible job on the back end.”
Community Christian will look to get back on track next week against Comanche in a string of winnable district games the Royals will need to have to reach the playoffs.
