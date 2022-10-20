Norman High played Norman North within four points, unbeaten Stillwater within three and among its District 6AI-2 victories this season is a win over Edmond Memorial, which entered Week 8 tied with Mustang, NHS’ Thursday opponent, behind loop leader Union.
By some reasonable measures, playing in the friendly confines of Harve Collins Field, the Tigers and Broncos figured to be a fine game.
It wasn’t.
Scoring its first touchdown on its third snap and then its second before NHS got its first snap, the template was quickly set on what became a 49-10 Mustang triumph.
“They’re a good football team. Hats off to them,” Tiger coach Rocky Martin said. “There’s a reason they’re ranked what they are, they’re good, but I still think we’re better than what we played.”
Flashes of Martin’s sentiment were clear.
NHS gained ground in the running game most of the game, finishing with 228 rushing yards over 51 carries.
Devin Alexander ran for 72 first-half yards and finished with 92 on 21 attempts. Quarterback Tias McClarty, slowed in the first half with only 23 yards, finished with 83 on 17 carries, his 32-yard sprint helping to set up NHS’ lone touchdown, a 12-yard toss to Max Wilson with 7:13 remaining in the third quarter.
Yet, though the passing game produced most of the Tigers’ points, it was ultimately non-effective and the difference in the contest.
McClarty completed 2 of 5 for 20 yards.
Reserve Phoenix Murphy, who played extensively in the second and fourth quarters, giving McClarty a chance to run routes in the second, completed just 1 of 9 for 5 yards.
“We’ve just got to learn from this one and get better,” Martin said. “We’ve got to start better on both sides of the ball.”
Mustang’s offense spent a great deal of time doing not much offensively and then a little bit of time converting huge plays offensively.
Bronco quarterback Tristen Russell finished 10 of 18 for 273 yards and five touchdowns, the sum of those scores accounting for 238 yards through the air, nearly half of Mustang’s 509 yards of total offense.
Mustang wasn’t bad on the ground either, spreading the wealth around seven ball carriers for an eventual 236 yards on 36 carries.
The onslaught began early.
Two snaps in, Mustang faced third-and-6 at its own 29, but solved that by Russell hitting Jacobe Johnson over the middle and a stride in front of the Tiger secondary for a 71-yard statement.
On the following kick, as they did all night, the Broncos pooched the ball into no man’s land and beat the Tigers to it.
Converting both third-and-9 and third-and-11 along the way, it was 14-0 eight plays later when Jay Bradford, who finished with 80 yards on seven carries, went in from 6.
NHS scored next, Sam Hernandez connecting on a 23-yard field goal to make it 14-3 with 1:13 remaining in the first quarter, but the rout was back on quickly.
Mustang scored the first of its four second-quarter touchdowns on the first play of the frame, Russell hitting Johnson for another score, this time from 33 yards.
If that left any doubt, the next one did not.
Setting up to punt at its own 30, the Tigers’ snap sailed high and long toward the end zone.
Though NHS recovered, Mustang’s ensuing drive began 3 yards from paydirt, Trajan Williamson needing one snap to carry it in, making it 28-3 still 9:40 before the half.
“We hurt ourselves a couple of times,” Martin said.
The top six teams in each district reach the playoffs this season and the Tigers (2-6, 2-3 District 6AI-1) remain near certain to get there. They could also add two more victories to their total.
They’ve got winless Yukon next week and a good but not indomitable Owasso team to close out the regular season.
Mustang (6-2, 4-1) still has Edmond North and Edmond Memorial on its docket.
