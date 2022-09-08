For all of her team’s success, a year ago and historically, Norman North second-year volleyball coach Faith Avalos likely feels her Timberwolves are ready for about anything.
Still, what began Thursday night at the NHS Gym is kind of ridiculous.
First, they faced their crosstown rivals on their rivals’ home court. Today, at the Comet Tournament of Champions at Bishop Kelley, it’s No. 13 Stillwater, No. 6 Jenks and No. 1 Bishop Kelley on the docket before resuming the tourney with two additional matches Saturday.
Monday, Mustang visits.
Tuesday, North visits No. 10 Edmond Santa Fe.
That’s six days, eight matches, at least three top-10 programs, the No. 1 team in the state included.
It’s bound to be a whirlwind and Thursday the North was off and running, sweeping Norman High 25-22, 25-20, 25-10.
“A little undisciplined, but we got it together,” Avalos said. “We knew it was going to be really tough coming into their house with the loud environment.”
The first best three-of-five Crosstown Clash of the season, it was the second meeting between the two programs.
Though school was not yet in session, the first weekend of the volleyball season saw NHS and North meet in a best two-of-three at the NHS Varsity Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 12.
In that one, the Tigers pushed the T-Wolves to the full three sets, the first two sets requiring 106 points to complete.
Thursday, NHS proved stubborn early, though North pulled away over time.
After the two teams traded points and runs in an opening set that included a 15-15 deadlock, North began to own the court.
The T-Wolves led the second set 12-6, 16-9, 18-11 and 23-17 before the Tigers proved pesky again, winning four straight points to make it interesting until a kill from Riley Roberts, assisted by Katie Kolar, stopped the rally.
The final set was not difficult, North turning an early 5-3 edge into an eventual 18-5 lead.
“We just started playing a little cleaner volleyball,” Kolar said. “We started receiving a little better and they kind of helped us out and gave us some points.”
Kolar and Roberts led the T-Wolves.
Both setters, they can swing, too, Roberts finishing with nine kills, 11 assists and two aces and Kolar finishing with eight kills, seven assists and three aces.
In all, North finished with 34 kills and eight aces, while NHS finished with 12 kills and eight aces. Each squad finished with two blocks.
A study in the difficulty the Tigers faced, setter Carys Lindsay, who’s committed to Oklahoma, finished with only six assists.
The victory lifted the seventh-ranked T-Wolves, who’ve now won six straight matches and eight of nine, to 10-3, the losses coming to Community Christian, the No. 3 team in Class 4A, No. 5 Deer Creek and No. 1 Bishop Kelley.
The Tigers, who’ve managed to take a set off North, No. 3 Owasso and No. 10 Edmond Santa Fe, fell to 3-13.
“I feel really good with maturity we have and the maturity we have on the court …” Avalos said. “I’m glad we haven’t peaked yet. I still think there’s a lot left in the tank.”
