OKLAHOMA CITY — Norman Regional Health System has added a preventive medicine physician to its team.
Sumit Som is board certified in preventive medicine. The goal of preventive medicine is to help prevent disease and disability in individuals and communities.
Som said his goal is to help his patients prevent long-term diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol issues, and he uses traditional one-on-one primary care, along with biostatistics and epidemiology to accomplish this.
“I help all my patients with their existing diseases, as well as work with them to prevent future diseases,” Som said in a press release. “I will use non-controlled substances to help patients with pain and mental health issues. I will be open, understanding, and clear in explaining things to my patients.”
Som joins the Norman Regional Primary Care South OKC clinic with Megan Hanner, DO and LaRhonda Sims, MD. The clinic is located at 2605 S.W. 119th St., Suite A in Oklahoma City.
Som enjoys hiking with his wife and dogs, watching the soccer team Manchester United, and reading. Som’s favorite food is Buffalo wings, but in moderation. He has played the violin since age five.
To make an appointment with Som, please call 405-912-3400.
