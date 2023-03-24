A University of Oklahoma professor is asking more questions about moving the Native Nations Center from the office of Provost to the Office of the President.
The university also announced Tuesday that it had named Tana Fitzpatrick as the center's new director. The center, established in 2015, serves as a hub for Native American studies and relations, according to the website.
Brian Burkhart, associate professor of philosophy and former director of American Indian Studies for California State University, said his criticism of the move was silenced by the university after he tried contacting the press.
On Thursday, Burkhart told The Transcript the new director was to serve under the provost's office and selected by a committee, on which Fitzpatrick served.
“Tana Fitzpatrick had not applied for the position, obviously, as she was chair of the committee conducting the search,” he said. “It should be noted also that Tana Fitzpatrick does not meet even the basic qualifications of the job ad, the first of which is to have a “Doctoral or other terminal degree, having attained the rank of tenured associate professor no later than July 1, 2023.”
Fitzpatrick joined the university last year, according to a statement from OU.
Burkhart said he was surprised by the news of the center’s move and the chosen director.
“A number of qualified candidates submitted applications, and the review of applications began Friday, January 20, 2023,” Burkhart said. “On February 28, 2023, Provost André-Denis Wright called me to his office to inform me, with no consultation whatsoever with any employee of the Native Nations Center, that he was appointing Tana Fitzpatrick, the chair of the search committee, to the position of Director of the Native Nations Center.”
Reached Thursday, Burkhart said the university had blocked his emails to various news outlets, including The Transcript, which he sent out on Wednesday.
“They have been blocking my emails,” he said. “I sent a bunch of information, including documents in the early afternoon yesterday (Wednesday).”
The Transcript inquired about the allegation of blocked emails and the decision to tap Fitzpatrick in spite of the job requirements the center sought to have fulfilled.
The university did not return comment, but Wednesday in a statement listed the qualifications that won Fitzpatrick the job.
“Tana Fitzpatrick has been appointed director of the Native Nations Center, pending approval by the OU Board of Regents,” the statement read. “A member of the Crow Tribe of Montana and a Sioux, Ponca and Chickasaw descendent, Fitzpatrick also continues to carry the position of OU’s associate vice president of tribal relations. In this role, she has been integral to the university’s efforts to foster meaningful partnerships with Tribal Nations and serves as a strategic adviser to the Office of the President on university relationships with Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities.”
The statement also noted Fitzpatrick has held several positions in the U.S. Congress including congressional research at the Library of Congress, Indian Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior, staff attorney for the National Indian Gaming Commission, and a tribal prosecutor for Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community related to child welfare cases.
Fitzpatrick has served as associate vice president of tribal relations since March 2022.
