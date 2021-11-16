The Norman City Council on Tuesday will hold a public hearing on proposed ward boundaries — a topic contested by residents over concerns of gerrymandering.
The Reapportionment Ad Hoc Committee was charged with equalizing each ward within a +/- 5% deviation of their goal to place 16,003 people in each ward. Other considerations were common interest, “ethnic background” and drawing lines as straight as possible to prevent confusion for residents over which side of the boundaries they reside.
The committee held a public hearing Sept. 27 and on Oct. 21 submitted the report to the council. The public hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. after a 5 p.m. study session on unrelated subjects.
While the council can approve or deny a resolution to adopt the committee’s recommendations, a formal ordinance will not be up for a council vote until a public hearing is held on the second and final reading of the ordinance.
“Council will hold the public hearing and hear the input, and then meet immediately following to discuss whether/how to change the boundaries,” City Attorney Kathryn Walker said in an email to The Transcript earlier this month. “Once there is a consensus, we will bring an ordinance forward changing the boundaries formally. Under state law, we intend to provide 30 days’ notice before the public hearing that will occur with 2nd and final reading of that ordinance.”
Maps drew controversy
Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello and Ward 5 residents contested the committee’s proposed boundaries during the public hearing on Sept. 27.
Tortorello’s ward will lose 11 square miles west to Ward 6 if the council approves the committee’s report.
The self-identified conservative claims gerrymandering because Ward 1 Reapportionment Committee member Larla Turner referred to the councilor as “dangerous” in a committee meeting.
Turner, who is Black, later said at a public hearing that her ward and her community “have shared interest in not living in fear and having violent white supremacists” in the city. Tortorello attended the Jan. 6 rally for former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.
Tortorello also claims gerrymandering because he will lose portions of three swing precincts that voted -12, 30 and 36 in his favor to Ward 6.
Residents objected to seeing part of their largely rural Ward 5 placed in a sprawling urban Ward. Many also said the committee failed to adhere to the City Charter, which requires members to consider keeping wards of “common interest” together.
Several characterized the ward’s interests as farmland, a need to protect the watershed and Lake Thunderbird from pollution and captured rainfall to keep private water wells full.
While Norman does not have legally-defined areas of common interest, Walker said agricultural land could be considered common interest by the committee.
Remarks recorded in the committee’s meeting minutes revealed some members considered the interests of the University of Oklahoma when discussing the impact of ward boundaries.
Walker also noted in emails with Tortorello that Ward 5 did not have enough population to retain itself as an equally populated ward without deviating by more than 10% from other wards.
“As you adjust one ward and ‘fix’ its population deviation, it inevitably impacts another ward’s population, which requires more adjustment and you keep doing that until you get the numbers right,” she wrote. “There are likely multiple ways the ward boundary lines could be adjusted to get the numbers right.”
Other business
The council at 5 p.m. will also discuss a potential lease or sale of 101-118 W. Gray to Factory Obscura. It will be the second time the matter has been discussed in a study session.
The consensus of council was to offer a long-term lease or purchase contract with the understanding that the city would be offered the property should the art museum later sell.
Factory Obscura in an interactive art museum in Oklahoma City. It features temporary collectives and consists of 30 artists who contribute to exhibits, their website reads.
For months, the museum and the city have discussed Factory Obscura’s intent to expand its Oklahoma City-based operations to Norman. During talks at the Nov. 9 study session, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said Factory Obscura has accumulated investors and is ready to move negotiations forward.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley raised former councilor Kate Bierman’s concerns that the city was not first facilitating the opportunity for local artists and claimed there were “some controversial things with Factory Obscura.”
Studley did not provide more details during the meeting and later said she was speaking with people who expressed concerns about their experiences with Factory Obscura.
No court records were found on the state court network’s site showing criminal charges or lawsuits.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said he was not aware of any concerns of controversy related to the museum and had not received any interest in the space from other parties. He agreed to probe any concerns on behalf of the council.
Following the property discussion, the council will hear a presentation on the fiscal year 2022 Capital Improvements Budget.