As the Norman City Council studies proposed City Charter amendments to put before voters, it will consider changing the threshold of signatures required for recall petitions.
The charter requires signatures from 25% of registered voters in Norman to recall the mayor, and 25% of registered voters in the ward for the official those residents wish to recall.
Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello said Tuesday the bar is too high, placing the right of referendum out of reach for anyone who takes up the effort. Both are supporters of Unite Norman, a group that formed to recall odd-numbered councilors and the mayor following the council’s vote on police funding in June 2020.
Lynn said Norman is tied with one other city in the nation for being the “most difficult” to accomplish a recall. Ward 2 Lauren Schueler asked to see the study that shows his point, and Tortorello said he would provide that information to the council.
“I think that threshold should be linked more to voter turnout of the last election,” Lynn said. “You can still make that a difficult number – 80% or 60% of voter turnout.”
Lynn said basing the required percentage from the total number of registered voters is not an accurate target, primarily because the roll includes people who have died or moved outside Norman or the ward.
His suggestion came before he revealed that he could become the subject of a recall.
“Citizens should have the right to do that (recall),” he said. “Believe me, I’ve already had like 30 threats of ‘can’t wait to recall you’ … but I think there’s a more pragmatic way of going about it.”
Tortorello asked if the council had considered a different formula and reiterated the voter rolls are inaccurate.
Ward 4 Lee Hall pointed out that this was not a topic the Charter Review Commission studied, nor was it included in their list of recommendations to the council. Schueler said ward elections keep councilors accountable, and warned that it should not be as easy as a “whim” to recall an official.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said he wanted more information.
“I think I would like to have some more information about what cities are doing, of comparable size, college towns and then Oklahoma City and Tulsa to see what they’re doing,” he said.
Mayor Breea Clark agreed the issue should be studied. City Attorney Kathryn Walker said while she is preparing proposed charter amendments for draft ballots, there is time for staff and council to reexamine the matter.
The council will continue to discuss if it will allow voters to decide tax increment finance districts above $5 million if those involve sales tax dollars. There was a consensus that the council might consider requiring a super-majority by council on all TIF agreements.