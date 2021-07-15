ARLINGTON, Texas — Steve Sarkisian isn’t focused on his program’s past, or its future.
He’s focused on the present.
His overall message Thursday at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington was centered on consistency, and less about immediate on-the-field success.
“At the University of Texas, the expectations are very high,” Sarkisian said. “The standard, the bar, is set very high. So you have to embrace it and understand what they are. The next part of that is, okay, understand what they are, but then what are you doing to try to achieve that standard? What is that bar, what are those expectations? So for us, ultimately success is our style of play, who we are as a program, and the consistency we do it with.”
He didn’t go in depth about officially bringing Texas “back”, or finding ways to beat its conference rival, Oklahoma. He’s focused on bringing consistency to the Longhorns.
The team has lacked that consistency in recent years, especially when it comes to beating the Sooners. For some fans, defeating their conference rival is one of the first steps to reestablishing Texas as a conference powerhouse.
The Longhorns haven’t done that much since 2000, as the Sooners have won 15 of 22 matchups during that time.
Sarkisian’s predecessor, Tom Herman, posted better overall win-loss records than Charlie Strong, but still lost to the Sooners four out of five times, including in the 2018 conference championship game. Strong lost two of his three games against the Sooners.
The Red River Rivalry is seen as a measure of both programs, and it’s hard to ignore the expectations each game brings. Heading into this season, the Sooners ranked first in the conference preseason poll, Texas third.
Sarkisian briefly acknowledged the significance of the rivalry.
“The Texas-OU rivalry is a special one,” he said. “I’m a fan of college football first. I’m just fortunate that I get to do what I love, and love what I do. In my spare time, especially in season, I watch college football. So I’ve had a chance to watch this game from afar, and now getting to be a part of it is something uniquely special.”
Sarkisian brings a wealth of coaching and playing experience to the Longhorns that could contribute to his quest for consistency. He played quarterback for a year at BYU, and has previous head coaching stints at Southern Cal and Washington.
He spent one season as the offensive coordinator for an Atlanta Falcons team that finished 10-6. He was offensive coordinator for Alabama last season, which won the national championship with a 52-24 victory over Ohio State.
On Wednesday, OU coach Lincoln Riley mentioned Sarkisian’s talent for leading high-powered offenses.
“He’ll do a good job offensively,” Riley said. “He’s obviously got a great reputation. He’s been able to make it work at a lot of different levels and a lot of different places. He’ll do a very good job offensively. I don’t think there’s any doubt.”
Based on his comments, It’s hard to know how much time Sarkisian has spent worrying about future meet-ups with the Sooners. Thursday, he circled the discussion back to consistency, and perhaps that’s the route he thinks is best when it comes to beating OU come October.
“I haven’t been focused on what happened before me. I’m putting all our energy into what we’re doing now,” Sarkisian said. “And I do believe at the end of the day, teams win championships … So whether it’s playing OU or in a national championship or a Big 12 championship, whatever that may be, the bigger the game really shouldn’t matter to us because that’s just who we are on a daily basis.
“That’s what we’re trying to instill in our team.”