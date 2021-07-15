Greg Burks wasn’t surprised he was asked another question about the ‘Horns Down’ gesture.
In his answer, the Big 12’s coordinator of officials provided more clarity at media day Thursday than when asked the question in 2019, but not much more.
“If you do a ‘Horns Down’ to a Texas player as an opponent, that’s probably going to be a foul,” Burks said. “If a player makes the gesture to the crowd, it probably won’t be a penalty.”
Burks made sure to emphasize the two times he used “probably” in his answer. It’s a step up from the “it depends” he offered in 2019, but still not concrete.
Either way, it’s likely not the answer Sooner fans were looking for. But they might be interested in what Texas coach Steve Sarkisian had to say.
“I don’t really have a feeling [about it]. I didn’t know it was such a big deal,” Sarkisian said. “I kind of took it as a sign of endearment. We’ve got a pretty cool deal here. Our horns are up.
“We believe it and we take a lot of pride in it. If you want to celebrate by putting ‘Horns Down’, if you care that much about us, I kind of think of it as a term of endearment.”
• Zoom debut: Kansas coach Lance Leipold made his opening Big 12 press conference Thursday, although under different circumstances.
Leipold, along with players Kwamie Lassiter II and Kenny Logan Jr., did not make it to Arlington, making Kansas the lone team not to appear in person at Big 12 Media Days. A conference spokesperson said there was an issue with the team plane and the Jayhawks did not receive clearance to fly.
The 58-year-old’s hire was officially announced by the program on April 30 shortly after former Oklahoma State and LSU coach Les Miles was fired.
Leipold spent the last six years at Buffalo, where he posted three straight winning seasons for the first time in program history.