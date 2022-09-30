OU lost that game and still, had it exited Stillwater two weeks later with a victory over the seventh-ranked Pokes and come back a week later to top Baylor in a conference title rematch, maybe the playoff would again open its doors to a one-loss band of Sooners that could have lost five times.
They didn’t win that game.
OU failed to hold a nine-point fourth-quarter lead, Lincoln Riley said he wasn’t headed to LSU, then bolted to Southern Cal instead, blah, blah, blah.
Still, there the Sooners had been, maybe nine days from returning to the final four.
A year earlier, despite losing back-to-back to Kansas State and Iowa State, they finished No. 6 in the CFP standings without a benefit of a Big 12 title game, lost to the pandemic.
The year before that, before that and before that, three playoff trips despite silly losses to Kansas State in 2019, Texas in ’18 and Iowa State in ’17, proving one thing.
Every single college football season is vastly more wide open than it appears.
Each of those seasons, conventional wisdom proclaimed OU out of the playoff hunt and in each of those seasons, with the possible exception of 2020, a path magically appeared.
Sorry, this isn’t a column about how OU can get back to the playoff. Get those thoughts out of your head. It is, though, a meditation on how much the season can still hold.
The thing that kept Sooner Nation eyeing the playoff in the past tended to be the quarterback.
For three seasons, Baker Mayfield kept hope alive, for one it was Kyler Murray and last year it was Caleb Williams, who mixed horrible decision-making with raw athletic brilliance the moment he became the starter.
Dillon Gabriel will never be those guys, but he’s got a shot, though less athletic, to be quite a bit more effective than Williams, who last week completed 16 of 36 for just 180 yards in an ugly 17-14 USC victory over Oregon State.
OU’s defense could make a comeback, too. If you’re trying to judge its bounce-back probability, it’s likely better the entire unit fell short in small ways that carried big costs than, say, as in previous seasons, the secondary can’t cover anybody and never will.
When it’s all off, barely, maybe the fix need not be huge, only broad.
If the offensive line improves, Gabriel should operate more relaxed and the running game may cease having only two possibilities: breaking Eric Gray into space or gaining nothing at all.
If the pre-snap penalties stop, the Sooners should quit finding themselves behind the chains, and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s shouldn’t be so limited with his calls.
If the defense can get off its heels, where Brent Venables said it was last Saturday but not previously, maybe what happened at Nebraska really was real and really can be again.
Here, there and everywhere, the margins are thin. So thin, at TCU today, OU might be dramatically better.
Watching, we can overreact to that, too; nonetheless OU would will still have emerged a better team and being any better could make all kinds of difference, the Big 12’s so impossibly wide open.
TCU is unbeaten.
So is Kansas.
Right now, you can convincingly make a case for every team having a shot at the conference crown.
That and the Sooners have come back from even worse losses to have championship ambitions, even beyond their league.
Unlikely this season.
But good to remember.
Anything can happen.
Clay Horning continues to write stories for The Transcript. You can find all of his writing at clayhorning.substack.com.
