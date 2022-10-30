OKLAHOMA CITY — Registration is now open for the spring session of the Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps, a high-dosage math tutoring program for Oklahoma public school and public charter school students in grades seventh through ninth.
There is no cost to participate.
The OMTC program provides 50-minute virtual tutoring sessions three times a week for 12 weeks, in groups of no more than four students.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education will provide any needed technology or internet access, and tutoring schedules will occur during students’ free time outside of the school day.
The spring OMTC session will take place Jan. 8 through April 15, pausing for spring break March 12-25. Visit bit.ly/3fiPC7g to register. The deadline is Dec. 1.
Students currently participating in the fall session do not need to register for the spring.
“The Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps pilot program conducted in the spring of 2022 resulted in substantial gains for participating students,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. “Although recovery will take time and a multitiered approach, this investment in improved student outcomes is moving the needle in the right direction, and I encourage Oklahomans to take full advantage of this opportunity.”
Participation in the Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps assisted eighth-grade students’ acceleration, growth and recovery from pandemic-related learning loss, as 78% of students who participated in the pilot program had 2022 assessment scores within the same performance level as in 2021 or improved a performance level (remaining at the same performance level is considered growth).
Additionally, many students who participated in OMTC qualify for free and reduced lunches. Of those students, 81% maintained performance or increased performance, which outpaced economically disadvantaged peers who did not take part in OMTC.
Live informational meetings will be hosted at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 3 and 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 15 for families interested in learning more about Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps.
The OSDE also has created an Oklahoma Math Tutoring Toolkit, which includes research-based resources created for the OMTC and provides recommendations for school districts in designing and implementing a high-dosage math tutoring program.
Visit sde.ok.gov/math-tutoring-corps for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.