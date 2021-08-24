Oklahoma's running back room took another hit on Tuesday.
Per Sooner Scoop, redshirt sophomore Marcus Major is not eligible to play this season due to an academic issue.
Major was projected to be the third running back behind Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray.
Major appeared in 10 games last season, carrying the ball 35 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns. He added two catches for 29 yards.
Major's ineligibility leaves the Sooners with just three running backs under scholarship, including Brooks, Gray and Tre Bradford.
Bradford could replace Major as the third running back on the depth chart. The sophomore appeared in five games last season for LSU, recording 10 carries for 53 yards. He added 3 receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown.
• Sooners looking for ways to honor Western Carolina assistant coach: Oklahoma may do something special during pregame before its scheduled home game against Western Carolina on Sept. 11.
John Peacock, a WCU assistant coach, died last Wednesday due to COVID-19 complications, and Lincoln Riley mentioned Tuesday that he's in talks with OU athletic director Joe Castligione about recognizing Peacock before the game.
"It’s heartbreaking, obviously for anybody, but especially somebody that young," Riley said. "I understand he was about to be married. It’s one of our brothers in the profession and it stings you, man. It does. You think about him and his fiancée and family. You think about the players and coaches there.
"As a head coach honestly you think about it more than maybe as an assistant because, maybe not for health or whatever, you feel responsible for every single person here. It hits you different. They’ve been in my thoughts and prayers. Joe and I have visited about that possibility (recognizing Peacock) and will continue to do so. It’s a heartbreaking thing."
Peacock was 32.
• Ralph Rucker to begin season as third-string quarterback: Riley wasn't sure who his third quarterback would be a couple weeks ago.
But on Tuesday, Riley noted that the freshman had separated himself over the course of fall camp, and will officially back up Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams this season.
"He’s separated himself from the rest of the group and pretty clearly established himself as the third guy," Riley said. "He’s done a nice job. He didn’t have spring ball but he’s done a good job learning our stuff and has played a little more consistently than those other guys he’s competing with."
• Marvins Mims, Drake Stoops slotted as kickoff returns: Riley confirmed that Mims and Stoops are at the top of the depth chart for kickoff returners.
Riley also mentioned D.J. Graham, Billy Bowman, Eric Gray, Mario Williams and Jalil Farooq as guys who could see opportunity as returners.
Mims was used as a punt returner last season, recording 13 returns for 168 yards.