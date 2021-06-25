A Norman property owner wants to put in a single-floor commercial building with more than 50 parking spaces abutting a neighborhood, but nearly a dozen residents in the area oppose it.
The proposed rezoning is at the northeast corner of S. Berry Road and Lindsey Street, where a home sits on the north side of the lot and an office on the south. During a pre-development meeting Thursday at City Hall, residents told attorneys for Sooner Traditions, LLC the building would congest traffic, cause more accidents and wouldn’t solve a scourge of empty buildings.
Applicants host a pre-development meeting with nearby residents to discuss proposals and “air concerns” before applicants have finalized an application and formally submitted it to city staff and council consideration, a staff report states.
Part of the lot is zoned residential — a house sits at 1027 S. Berry Rd. next to an existing office zoned for commercial offices. Attorney Sean Rieger said his client intends to ask the City Council for special planned unit development (SPUD) to allow general commercial purposes, known as C-1.
Residents were concerned that though the owner plans to put in an office, a C-1 zoning means anyone thereafter could put in a “liquor store, a marijuana dispensary, a bank and all kinds of stuff,” one man who attended said.
Planning Director Jane Hudson said when an applicant receives a SPUD, they must list the specific uses requested for the site. While Rieger did not disclose the specific business coming into the proposed building, that list would become public when the zoning application for the plat is submitted.
“We will not ask for anything outside the C-1 zoning,” Rieger said. “C-1 is basically the lowest intensity of commercial zoning.”
The building would face S. Berry Road, with parking to the south and east of the lot, and one entrance on Berry and one on Lindsey. No structures would be put on the northern part of the property, Rieger said, leaving plenty of green space and fencing. No light would spill over onto nearby properties in accordance with ordinances, he said.
This is the third time since 2015 that the applicant has proposed the development, according to notes from the Planning Commission, which previously voted against it 6-1. The application never made it to City Council.
Rieger said a property owner can bring forward an application as many times as they so choose.
“It certainly goes through the same process every time,” he said. “You as citizens and property owners have the right to come, but the decision of the city is not ‘forever’ on any zoning.”
Hudson said there is nothing in city ordinances that prevents an applicant from “bringing forward an application.”
“We have no restrictions for someone not bringing one forward, but the only restriction is in the zoning ordinance,” Hudson said. “If an application makes it to City Council and it is denied, they have to wait a year before coming back, unless there’s been substantial change in that area.”
The applicant withdrew the application before it could be heard before the council, Hudson said.
Residents said the plan had not changed since it was first proposed.
Rieger disagreed, noting that the plan will now bring the building to face the street, and parking has moved to the back.
“We believe that is a significant change, so it is not the same plan moving forward,” he said.
Other residents wanted to know why an entrance on Berry could be allowed for the applicant when an entrance for a strip shopping center on the northwest side of that same intersection has been denied in the past.
Rieger said he did not know the answer to the question, and staff did not speak to the issue.
A resident who lives along S. Berry Road said the office will pose a public safety issue if 55 people per day are coming in and out of the parking lot.
“This morning I was at Berry-Lindsey and there was a car wreck that blocked the entire intersection,” she said. “I’m really concerned that traffic is already bad at that intersection. Adding this to the intersection, and they back up to Lindsey or vice versa on Berry – I’m curious if a traffic study has been done, or if one can be done.”
Another resident said traffic is backed up regularly on Berry, making it difficult to get out of the driveway safely.
Rieger said a traffic consultant has been hired “on this case, and will be involved.” He was not sure if a traffic impact analysis had been previously done. Staff did not speak to the question.
Residents also asked Rieger why his client did not move into or purchase some of the long-empty buildings along Lindsey.
Revitalizing the area is not that simple, Rieger said.
“Let me address that,” he said. “You’re assuming something: That everybody wants to sell their property to allow that to happen. What happens oftentimes is people don’t sell. I can tell you there on Lindsey that there are at least two that will never sell, and probably never revitalize their properties.
“That’s been common knowledge in commercial real estate for a long time. So, presuming that every property will sell, revitalize and be used is, I would suggest that’s not accurate.”
No further complaints were launched during the meeting.
