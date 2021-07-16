Now that summer is here, we enjoy some rest and recreation. We also look forward to special foods cooked outside and fresh from our gardens.
Picnics with family and friends are a great way to affirm the good things in this life, which are gifts from God.
Jesus and the apostles also needed rest.
In the Gospel lesson for the Eighth Sunday after Pentecost, we read this from Mark 6:30-33: “The apostles returned to Jesus and told him all that they had done and taught. and he said to them, ‘Come away by yourselves to a desolate place and rest a while.’ For many were coming and going, and they had no leisure even to eat. and they went away in the boat to a desolate place by themselves. Now many saw them going and recognized them, and they ran there on foot from all the towns and got there ahead of them.”
We also have lives that are overly busy, and it’s sometimes difficult to get away from daily pressures and responsibilities. We need rest.
In fact, the word “Sabbath” from the Third Commandment, “Remember the Sabbath Day to keep it holy,” means to remember the “rest day.” We come to the divine services on Sundays to rest in the forgiveness of sins, life and salvation we receive from Jesus Christ.
Jesus, the apostles and the people also needed food.
In Mark 6:34-37, we read, “When he went ashore he saw a great crowd, and he had compassion on them, because they were like sheep without a shepherd. and he began to teach them many things. and when it grew late, his disciples came to him and said, ‘This is a desolate place, and the hour is now late. Send them away to go into the surrounding countryside and villages and buy themselves something to eat.’ But he answered them, ‘You give them something to eat.’ and they said to him, ‘Shall we go and buy 200 denarii worth of bread and give it to them to eat?’”
Since Jesus shares our flesh and blood and is truly human; he knows what hunger is. So God has compassion on us to “give us this day our daily bread” as we pray in the Lord’s Prayer. He wants us to look to him to provide what we need to sustain our bodies and lives.
To show that only the Lord can truly provide our daily food, the story continues in Mark 6:38-43: “And he said to them, ‘How many loaves do you have? Go and see.’ and when they had found out, they said, ‘Five, and two fish.’ Then he commanded them all to sit down in groups on the green grass. So they sat down in groups, by hundreds and by 50s. and taking the five loaves and the two fish he looked up to heaven and said a blessing and broke the loaves and gave them to the disciples to set before the people. and he divided the two fish among them all. and they all ate and were satisfied. and they took up 12 baskets full of broken pieces and of the fish. and those who ate the loaves were 5,000 men.”
This account also appears in the Gospel of John. There Jesus speaks additional words about the true bread that we need.
In John 6:51 he says, “I am the living bread that came down from heaven. If anyone eats of this bread, he will live forever. and the bread that I will give for the life of the world is my flesh.”
Jesus Himself is our true rest, true bread and true food. He provides all that we need in this earthly life and in the life to come.