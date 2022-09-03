The University of Oklahoma is set to start its football season this weekend. The Norman Police Department offers the following road condition information and traveling advice for the upcoming the football season.
Driving
Porter Avenue between Robinson and Alameda streets remains under construction, as does Alameda between 24th and 36th avenues. Visitors who normally use these routes should consider alternative options.
Norman police will provide traffic assistance along Lindsey Street from Interstate 35 to Elm Avenue prior to and after the game.
Post-game, officers will provide traffic assistance along routes heading east from the stadium to south Classen Boulevard.
Lindsey Street will be one-way for eastbound traffic pre-game and for westbound traffic postgame from Elm Avenue to Berry Road.
To improve traffic flow from after games, Brooks Street will be one-way for eastbound traffic from Jenkins Avenue to Classen Boulevard. Jenkins Avenue will be one-way for northbound traffic from Brooks to Boyd streets.
Boyd Street will be closed to all traffic between University Boulevard and Jenkins Avenue. White Street, Buchanan Avenue and Asp Avenue in the area of Campus Corner will be closed before and after the game.
Buckle up when traveling in a vehicle. Never drive after consuming alcohol, drugs or impairing medications. Always cross railroad tracks at marked roadway crossings, but not when the warning signals are activated, and never climb on or under a stopped train.
Parking
Although most fines for parking violations are relatively inexpensive, a towed vehicle can prove expensive when wrecker fees are included.
Violations that can result in towing include: Parking along yellow curbs and inside fire lanes; blocking a fire hydrant, driveway, street or alley; illegal use of disabled parking; and illegally parking on private property.
If you park on private property, use locations that have proven trustworthy. Police occasionally receive reports of individuals collecting money for parking on private property they do not own or lease. When rightful owners or lessees find the unwanted vehicles parked in their yard or lot, they call for cars to be towed.
Do not block sidewalks. Doing so diverts pedestrians into the street, impeding traffic while causing problems for those with limited mobility and children. The police department encourages patrons to plan travel routes ahead of time, arrive early and park legally.
