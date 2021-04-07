River Oaks Drive will be closed to through traffic at N. Interstate Drive from 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 to 6 a.m. Thursday, April 8 for water line replacement work.
Cimarron Construction Company is replacing existing water lines in the area along River Oaks Drive and N Interstate Drive to Northwest Boulevard, and along Copperfield Drive. This project will install new 6, 8, and 12-inch water lines to replace the existing lines.
Questions or comments may be directed to Rachel Croft, Staff Engineer, at 405.217.7778 or Rachel.Croft@normanok.gov.
