The Meeker boys may have entered the district contest at the CCS Gym Saturday with a puncher’s chance on the first night of the Class 3A playoffs. The Bulldogs had won a few games this season, brought two or three dangerous players to the floor and if it fell just right … who knows?
Community Christian, however, did not let Meeker sniff that narrative, taking a 15-point lead after a quarter and a 27-point lead by the middle of the second quarter before coasting home to a 64-50 victory.
“The main thing we wanted to do was come out with a lot of energy and dictate the pace of the game,” Royal skipper Tim Price said. “I thought our defensive intensity and our effort really dictated the pace of play and the energy we were playing with.”
Though all that’s true, future CCS opponents may have a different take. Indeed, they may be left with one very difficult question: how on earth to slow down Bai Jobe?
A junior, and perhaps the No. 1 football prospect in the state as an edge rusher, if CCS’ 6-foot-4 center were 6-9 instead, he might be just as coveted on the hardwood, his post game that good.
Jobe finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds, missing only his first shot from in the paint and his last shot from beyond the 3-point arc. Among his 12 field goals, three were dunks, yet just one of them off a turnover or in transition.
He might have had a fourth dunk, but the chest pass Cade Bond sent toward the rim 6:05 before the half dropped through the net instead.
Once content to pass out of double teams, Jobe will if he must. Yet, what’s different from not so long ago is the confidence he has to attack it, via deft footwork to slip past, or calling upon his athleticism to sail over.
“He’s definitely expanded his scoring opportunities,” Price said. “He didn’t hit a 3 tonight, but he’d had a stretch recently where he’d hit one from behind the arc, I think, in five straight games.
“Bai has made such an adjustment over the last two years of just understanding our system and not kind of doing whatever he wants when he wants … He’s got that mentality to where he feels like he’s always the best player on the floor and he’s ready to go.”
Grabbing 11 rebounds to go with the points isn’t bound to make him think differently.
The Royals got 12 points from Bond, who followed one of Jobe’s dunks with a four-point play, fouled while draining a deep 3 above the top of the key.
Colton Williams, who spells Jobe, didn’t score, but grabbed seven rebounds, more than anybody but Jobe. Collin Bond and Boyce McIntosh each dished three assists, accounting for six of CCS 14, leaving just nine Royal baskets unassisted.
Trayvon Compton entertained for Meeker (6-18), finishing with 22 points, including five 3-pointers. Jason Brewer and Braxton Bussell both finished with 12.
Just like the CCS girls, the boys, now 16-7 and ranked 14th, meet Purcell Thursday at Meeker in regional play, the girls tipping at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8.
The Dragons (20-3) are ranked No. 10, losing only to Class 4A’s Bethany, Andarko and Douglass.