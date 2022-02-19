Playing winless Meeker on the first night of the postseason, the Community Christian girls were never going to lose Saturday night on their home court.
Be that as it may, nor did the Royals have to play so well, though they did.
“The things we worked on all week, we did really well,” CCS coach Chad Trailkill said. “We were disciplined. We didn’t foul. We didn’t get greedy.”
The final score of the Class 3A district playoff game was 76-14, sending the Royals into their regional draw to face Purcell at, of all places, Meeker on Thursday.
A victory there would put CCS into the winner’s bracket final on Saturday, trying to get to the follow week’s area draw without a loss.
The Royals did those things Thrailkill said they did, and shared the ball, too.
It’s one thing to win a game by 62 points, but a slight better feeling to have done it while tallying 16 assists, quite a number given all the steals the Royals picked up that resulted in unassisted layups.
Of Meeker’s 37 — yes, 37 — turnovers, 26 were CCS steals.
On that count, Adysen Hoselton led with six, Presslee Hartsock snared five and Sarah Davison nabbed four. Of the Royals’ assist total, Hartsock and Hoselton both delivered five, while Channing Apel contributed four.
Maybe the Royals’ least important stat of the evening was where the points came from, because the way they did everything else, they were always going to come from somewhere.
Apel’s 15 led all CCS scorers. Hartsock adde 14 and Sarah Davison and Hoselton both finished with 12.
Of the 12 Royals to see the court, 10 finished with at least two points, 11 finished with at least one rebound and all 12 managed at least one steal.
“This week was more about us than it was, obviously, who we were playing,” Thrailkill said, “and I thought we had some carryover [from our preparation]. I thought our first five set the tone early and everything was clean.”
The game was tied 2-2 before CCS scored the next 31 points. Meeker had to post a 6-2 run in the middle of the second quarter to get into halftime trailing 44-8. The score entering the fourth quarter was 71-10.
Ranked No. 13 with a 16-7 record, the Royals may be done facing easy-to-beat opponents.
The Purcell team they’ll face Thursday is 15-9 and ranked 15th.
The Royals and Dragons have a history this season and, for better or worse, CCS might have played its best game of the season Jan. 22 at then-12th-ranked Purcell, running away with a 66-44 victory.
Prevailing by any margin in the rematch is bound to be fine with Thrailkill.
“They’re a good team and can shoot the 3,” Thrailkill said. “It will be good to find out where we’re at.”