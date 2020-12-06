Sam Talley has announced that he will seek election to represent Ward 3 on the Norman City Council. Ward 3 is located on the westernmost side of Norman.
“I am running first for transparency and also to do the job the people expect to be done to improve our city and our quality of life,” Talley said.
A third generation resident of Norman, Sam and his wife, Lisa, are raising their children to love Norman as much as they do.
“We love Norman, but we don’t love the divisiveness on the city council and the impact it is having on our citizens, our businesses and our children,” Talley said.
Talley believes the time for change is now, and Norman’s best days are immediately ahead if citizens elect leaders who are open, transparent and who are willing to work together for all of Norman.
“We can’t place one ward over the other,” Talley said. “While I will zealously advocate for Ward 3, I know the best thing for Ward 3 is for all eight wards to be thriving together.”
Talley has a long record of community involvement, including serving on the boards of the Norman Regional Health Foundation and Young Life Norman and also graduating from the Norman Chamber’s Leadership Norman program.
As a local small business owner, he is a devoted champion of what he calls “Norman” economic development.
Talley is currently a co-owner of Scratch Restaurant on Main Street and has ties to other businesses in Norman.
“This past year has been the challenge no one wanted or expected, and it has impacted everyone regardless of our differences,” Talley said. “As if a pandemic and a contentious election season weren’t enough, our city council has found ways to make things even worse.
“We are pulled apart on so many issues. I know we will rise above it and pull together. We will do it the way Norman does it, with our heart on our sleeve, and with those sleeves rolled up and ready to get to work.”
Talley, a local attorney, and his wife Lisa are life-long Norman residents, Norman Public Schools and OU graduates and are proudly raising their three children here in Norman.
Following his father into the profession of law, Sam attended the University of Oklahoma for his undergraduate and law degrees and completed post graduate work at Temple University as the first Oklahoman to graduate from their distinguished Masters of Law program in advocacy.
The election is set to be held Feb. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.