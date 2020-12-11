Norman resident Pixie Quigley has filed and announced her run for Norman School Board, Office 1.
A mom of three and active community volunteer, Quigley said she’s running to put the well-being of kids and teachers above special interests.
“Patrick and I have raised three kids in Norman Schools and we appreciate everything teachers have done for our family,” Quigley said. “Now it’s time to give back and help those who have served us.”
Quigley said she is running to give teachers and families a seat and a voice at the table.
“I will advocate with compassion, communicate with respect and transparency, and address inclusivity at all levels of schooling,” Quigley said.
Pixie has an extensive resume of volunteerism in Norman, dedicating years of service as a tutor for Bridges, troop leader for Girl Scouts, committee chair for Monroe and Alcott PTA, community liaison for Women’s Resource Center, vice-president of Norman Pride, vice-president of Norman Instrumental Music Parents Association, and founder of Norman Community Advocacy Team.
“The primary focus of my work is helping youth in need, regardless of circumstance,” Quigley said. “As the mom of a gay son, I’ve learned to advocate and become a staunch ally for kids who are working toward their education goals while also developing who they are as people.”
Quigley said she will use the lessons she has learned to advocate for kids and teachers during the current crisis of health and education.
Pixie studied Literature at Oklahoma City Community College and English at the University of Oklahoma. Her husband, Patrick, works as a software engineer for the National Weather Service.
“My goal is to rebuild community trust through transparency,” Quigley said. “It’s my job to listen and be accessible to constituents. I will ensure that the district hears and acknowledges the concerns of the community. I will personally correspond with constituents, and if I don’t immediately have an answer, I’ll do the research to find it.”
To learn more about Pixie and her campaign, please visit PixieForNPS.com and her campaign Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.