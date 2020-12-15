Sheriff Chris Amason recently named Marcus Williams as chief deputy of operations.
Williams replaces Jose Chavez, a longtime law enforcement leader who retired earlier this year.
“I am excited to announce Marcus Williams as our Chief Deputy of Operations and the newest member of our executive leadership team at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office,” Amason said. “Williams has distinguished himself on several levels during his tenure at this agency and even prior to coming to Cleveland County.”
Amason said Williams was identified as a standout early on by the previous administration and was mentored by leaders who saw his potential.
“Credible leaders must be honest, competent, inspirational and forward thinking,” Amason said. “Marcus marks off all of those checkpoints. Today, more than ever, it’s important that we raise up leaders who are worthy of the public’s trust. I believe Marcus has been doing that and will continue to build on his success.”
Williams joined CCSO on Sept. 15, 2018 as an already experienced deputy and frontline supervisor at another agency. He was promoted to master sergeant in December 2018, lieutenant on Feb. 15, 2019 and to captain on March 14, 2020.
Williams is motivated by a passion to protect others and to elevate the profession.
During the several years he was with his previous employer, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Williams advanced to a leadership role. He was also commended for his lifesaving efforts in administering CPR to a man until EMTs arrived on the scene.
Williams said he was drawn to Cleveland County by the Mission, Vision and Values of the agency.
“Our understanding and our belief in our mission statement makes this agency different,” Williams said. “It’s not just something we say, it’s what we do.”
During his promotion ceremony on Dec. 10, Williams became emotional, thanking Amason and leadership for the opportunities he has experienced while at Cleveland County.
“I didn’t expect to be offered this position at this time,” he said. “I am truly grateful to Sheriff Amason for believing in me and to my wife and family for always supporting me. This would not have been possible without the support of my family.”
