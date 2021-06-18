A runaway spike in construction costs has local officials and city staff searching for extra cash to finish two quality of life projects in Norman.
Design changes to both the proposed Senior Wellness Center and the Young Family Aquatics Center curbed the cost, but the aquatics center still faces a $5.2 million shortfall, staff said during the Thursday Finance Committee meeting. Both projects are part of the voter-approved half-cent Norman Forward Sales Tax.
Reductions to the pool size and pool deck, in addition to minor changes to the classrooms and savings in soft costs at the senior center, have been implemented to the design, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen said. The savings covered $2.5 million of a $2.7 million shortfall. The senior center will be located on the Norman Regional Porter Campus at the corner of N. Findlay Avenue and E. Rich Street.
“These things we’ve taken out, we think, will not overall affect the programming,” Olsen said. “In many cases you won’t even notice what has been removed from the building.”
Despite cost-saving measures to the aquatic center, including dropping volleyball courts from 16 to 12 courts and shrinking the lap pool from 50 meters to 25, the project remains $5.2 million short. The location is near the Embassy Suites in the University North Park shopping district.
Mayor Breea Clark said using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project was not part of the plan.
“There have been discussions about ARP funds, would it be possible to fill the gap with that, and from what we know the answer is no,” she said. “I find it interesting because Norman Forward is funded by sales tax, which took a hit for the past year due to COVID. Then there’s the infrastructure package, which may or may not come to be, and we don’t have enough guidelines on that to know if it’s going to be applicable here.”
Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco proposed using funds available following the payoff of a bond to take care of most of the delta.
“We are about to pay off the bonds that were issued for the Westwood Golf Course 20 years ago,” Francisco said. “That revenue stream from the parks portion of the room tax will become available. That’s about $400,000 a year. So we asked our financial advisory team … they confirmed how much we could finance with that revenue stream. The answer to that is about $3.75 to $3.8 million of that.”
Francisco said it would be up to the council to approve the funding mechanism.
The remaining $1.4 million is “still substantial, still a lot of cost savings to be found,” but Francisco said he was hoping “good bids” might bring lower costs than estimated. He also suggested shifting money around in other Norman Forward projects or in the capital fund.
Ward 5 Michael Nash asked if the aquatic center would pay for itself by generating revenue.
He referred to previous comments by staff that the facility would not draw national tournaments with the reduction in pool size.
“Is there any way that this is going to pay Norman back?” he asked.
“Yes, I honestly think that sports tourism is real,” Clark said. “Bringing people to our community, they’re staying at Embassy Suites. We’ve got the hotel/motel tax. It’s, in my opinion, an excellent location surrounded by restaurants and shops.”
“But we’re not going to be able to have tournaments there,” Nash said.
“No,” Olsen said. “That was on the swimming side. We’ll be having tournaments in association with the Young Family — we are kind of hoping and he wants this open by summer 2023, he’s talking about a national Adidas tournament … which will be 100-plus teams.”
Olsen further predicted that when “we put this out for bid for national tournaments, people are going to be ready to come, and it’s going to be full with national volleyball, basketball tournaments there, ready to go. We’re going to have a few swim tournaments — not as many as with a 50-meter pool, but there’s going to be duels with two to four teams at a time conducting meets.”
The senior center is expected to break ground in September, while the aquatic center groundbreaking is scheduled for July 21, 2021, The Transcript has reported.
Francisco also reported a jump in sales tax revenue for May and June 2021, up 32% and 42% respectively from the same period last year.
