OKLAHOMA CITY — To support students’ learning needs, SONIC® Drive-In donated $1 million this fall as part of its Limeades for Learning initiative to fund classroom projects submitted by local teachers across the communities SONIC serves, including Oklahoma City.
In honor of World Teachers’ Day in October, SONIC funded 98 classroom projects in Oklahoma City via DonorsChoose, SONIC’s longstanding educational nonprofit partner.
“As a mother of three, I know first-hand just how difficult the past few years have been for teachers and students, and the challenges they’ve faced due to inconsistent structure and learning environments,” said Lori Abou Habib, SONIC chief marketing officer. “The SONIC brand is dedicated to supporting education in the local communities we serve, and we’re proud to provide funding to get our students back on track in their educations through Limeades for Learning.”
DonorsChoose and SONIC recently surveyedmore than 5,000 public school teachers across the United States and found that learning disruptions from the last two years have led to students falling behind.
Nine out of 10 teachers (91 percent) report that helping students reach expected learning milestones for their age group is a challenge.
This is in line with recent findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which tracked a major decline in student learning progress over the last few years as standardized testing scores experienced the largest drop in more than two decades.
The DonorsChoose and SONIC study revealed that teachers spent an average of nearly $750 their own money purchasing materials for classrooms last school year.
Funded through a portion of drink purchases, SONIC’s Limeades for Learning initiative has donated more than $23 million to funding local classrooms — supporting over 2.4 million public school students — since its inception 13 years ago.
SONIC also supports local educators with regular offers in the SONIC app for those enrolled in the SONIC Teachers’ Circle Rewards Program.
The free program is available to educators employed by K-12 schools and colleges/universities in the United States.
Those interested in joining the Teachers’ Circle can open their settings in the SONIC App and select “I’m A Teacher.”
