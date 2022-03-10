Oklahoma started its trip to Hawaii with a bang Thursday.
An explosive eight-run second inning led No. 1 OU to a 12-3 win over Baylor in five innings.
After both teams went scoreless in the first inning, the Sooners’ scores in the second inning came courtesy of a single by Lynnsie Elam, a walk drawn by Mackenzie Donihoo, a three-run double by Jocelyn Alo and a three-run home run by Tiare Jennings.
Aside from the double in the second inning, Alo went 2-for-3 at the plate with one walk. Alo’s three at bats were the most she’s gotten in a single game since tying the NCAA career home run record.
Baylor (12-8) showed signs of life in the third inning, scoring three runs off a single, a triple and a wild pitch. OU continued to add to its run total, thanks to a three-run double from Taylon Snow in the fourth inning and an RBI single from Jodryn Bahl in the fifth inning.
The added runs allowed the Sooners to capture their 13th run-rule win of the season.
Nicole May started in the circle for OU (17-0). She threw three innings, and gave up three runs, while issuing one walk and two strikeouts. Hope Trautwein pitched the final two innings against the Bears. She gave up no hits or walks, and recorded four strikeouts.
OU will be back in action to take on California at 7:30 p.m. CT and Hawaii at 10 p.m. CT on Friday.