Senator wants to focus on process rather than substance
“Do you think it was impeachable to ask a foreign government to investigate a political rival?” That’s the simple, direct question KOCO reporter Abigail Ogle asked Sen. James Lankford last November. He responded, “We’re waiting to get all the facts and all the details.” Fair enough!
The House of Representatives, facing unprecedented stonewalling from the Trump administration, was nonetheless able to compile a damning array of “facts and details” in the Ukraine case, enough to convince the majority to vote to impeach on two counts — abuse of power and, because of the stonewalling, obstruction of Congress.
Fast forward to Sen. Lankford’s appearance on ABC’s This Week this past Sunday morning. George Stephanopoulos began the interview with a simple, direct question: “Why not hear from the witnesses?”
I have to say, the Senator no longer seemed so interested in getting all the facts and all the details. In his rambling response, he blamed the House for rushing their process, for not taking months to pursue resolution of subpoenas in court. (He fails to mention that Trump’s own lawyers argued, in court proceedings over House subpoenas to Don McGahn, that the courts should NOT insert themselves in such interbranch disputes. Vive la différence!)
But all that’s sort of beside the point, isn’t it? The point is to take the conversation down into the weeds. The strategy here is to focus on process rather than substance; to frame everything as a mere partisan soccer-fight, empty of real stakes, ethical principles, or even basic common sense. The goal is to confuse and exhaust the American public until they give up and tune out.
That’s why Sen. Lankford won’t give a simple answer to a simple question. That’s why, when Stephanopoulos asks him five separate times whether it’s appropriate for presidents to solicit foreign interference in an election, Sen. Lankford gets out 900 words in response but never once utters the simple, correct answer: “No, of course it’s not appropriate.”
