Arkansas State wasn’t able to match up with Oklahoma in a 73-0 blowout in the season opener, but the Sooners should have a better understanding of where they stand after facing SMU.
The Mustangs went 7-6 and 5-3 in the AAC last season, but had three of those losses come by one score or fewer. They averaged 37.2 points per game last season and have finished in the top-15 in scoring offense in the country each of the last four years.
Last week it was revealed that SMU will be moving to the ACC in the latest shuffle of conference realignment.
The Mustangs were dominant on both sides of the ball in last week’s opening game against Louisiana Tech, outgaining the Bulldogs 457-269.
Here are three things to watch during Saturday’s game:
1. Pass rush
For all the success Oklahoma had defensively last week, it wasn’t able to get pressure on the quarterback. Oklahoma came away with just two quarterback hurries and one sack against Arkansas State.
Still, the Sooners weren’t showing very much of their defensive scheme, and that’s to be expected in an early-season blowout. They blitzed less and the Red Wolves were doing everything they could to protect J.T. Shrout.
But after gaining more depth on the defensive line coming off a season in which the Sooners ranked 79th in the country with two sacks per game, it’s fair to expect to see more production out of the unit.
SMU is physical on the offensive line and should give the Sooners’ front seven a better test. Despite replacing a few starters from last year’s unit, the Mustang’s offensive line didn’t allow a sack in the season opener against Louisiana Tech.
2. Running game
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said at Tuesday’s weekly press conference that redshirt sophomore running back Gavin Sawchuk will be available for the game against SMU.
Sawchuk only saw action in two games last season, but had an impressive showing in the Cheez-It Bowl with 100 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. He missed the Arkansas State game due to injury, but could make his return this weekend.
The Sooners had a good game on the ground against Arkansas State, but none of the running backs had a breakout performance. SMU ranked 98th in the country in rushing defense last season, so this game should provide another opportunity for a playmaker to emerge.
Marcus Major received the first carries of last week’s game, but the Sooners rotated running backs after each drive in the first half.
3. Secondary
After throwing the ball 37 times in a decisive win over Louisiana Tech, the Mustangs will likely try to spread the ball out with quarterback Preston Stone on Saturday.
Stone completed passes 62% of his passes to 10 different receivers. That’s a positive sign for a team that’s looking to replace their top receiver from last season in Rashee Rice.
TCU transfer Jordan Hudson has already found his fit in a new offense, catching two passes for 72 yards in the season opener.
The Sooners were able to limit big plays in the passing game against Arkansas State, but it’ll be a bigger challenge going up against the playmakers that the Mustangs have on the field.
The Sooners’ secondary has experience across the board, except sophomore cornerback Gentry Williams who got his first career start in the season opener last week. If Williams gets the start again this week it will be a tough test against the Mustangs’ wide receivers.
