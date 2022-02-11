With two and a half minutes left in the first half, a cheer erupted from the Norman High student section, and the Tigers’ bench was on their feet.
It wasn’t a response to anything that was happening on the court. It was in celebration of the two girls checking it at the scorers’ table, going into play for the first time this season.
Mikayla Parks and Keeley Parks have missed most of the season due to ACL injuries, so it was a special moment when the senior and the freshman siblings got to play their first game together as Tigers during the Crosstown Clash.
“I think the crowd speaks for itself,” said NHS coach Frankie Parks, who’s also Mikayla and Kelley’s father. “…There’s a lot of folks that were wanting to see them back in there, and it was a good moment.”
For Mikayla Parks, it was more about the memory made with her sister than anything else.
“It was definitely a special moment,” Mikayla Parks said. “And I will never forget that with her.”
NHS went on to win the game Friday, beating Norman North 57-24.
It was a close contest in the first quarter, with NHS scoring half of its points at the free throw line, but the Tigers’ defense held the Timberwolves to less than 10 points in each quarter.
A 3-point scoring blitz in the third quarter cemented the win for NHS.
After closing out the second quarter on the court, Mikayla Parks and Keeley Parks didn’t see the floor again until the fourth quarter.
With about six minutes left in the game, Mikayla Parks took a shot from the top of the arc next to the NHS bench. As the ball went in, the crowd let out its loudest cheer of the night. The 3-pointer was the Tigers’ only score in the fourth quarter and another moment Mikayla said she will always remember.
While Mikayla Parks’ 3-pointer was the only made shot between the two, they’re still getting used to being back on the court. Frankie Parks expects the rust to shake off as they get more minutes.
“Now it’s just a matter of getting them in there during the right times and continuing to do what we’ve done without disrupting it,” said Frankie Parks.
And what NHS has been doing has been working as the No. 5-ranked team in Class 6A West.
Aaliyah Henderson led the Tigers with 15 points against the Timberwolves. Jordyn Rollins scored 14 and Seleh Harmon added another 13 points. North was led by freshman Blake Miller who scored 7 points and Avery Robins who contributed 6 points.
Mikayla Parks and Keeley Parks are both strong players, so having them back is important for the Tigers as they prepare for the postseason. NHS has three more games left in the regular season, giving the sisters time to get back in the swing of things before it is time for the Tigers to defend their state title.
But having them both return to the court Friday night had even more meaning for Frankie Parks beyond the impact it has on his bench as the coach.
“As [their] dad, it was nice to have both young ladies on the floor, one being a senior, one being a freshman,” Frankie Parks said. “It’s something they’ve talked about for a long time. They’ve had to wait a little bit longer this year because of the injuries. But this week, they kind of knew they were going to get an opportunity on Friday.
“I don’t think either one of them slept last night, just being excited. You could still see that the first time [they went] on the floor.”
Keeley tore her right ACL back in April and Mikayla tore her left ACL two weeks later. The sisters also had their surgeries two weeks apart and had been rehabbing ever since. The injury was especially hard for Mikayla because it meant sitting out most of her senior season.
“Just watching is one of the hardest things I’ve ever been able to do,” Mikayla said. “But watching also made me want to get out there and work hard.”
As her coach and her father, Frankie Parks commended the work that Mikayla has put in to be able to get back on the court. The senior has already signed to play college basketball for Kansas State.
“I will say, she worked her butt off in an effort to get out here tonight and have an opportunity to play her senior year,” Frankie Parks said. “So as coach, I’m very proud of her for working so hard. But as dad, I’m super proud of her because I know everything that’s put in. I’m there 24/7.”
To return in her final Crosstown Clash was especially meaningful for Mikayla. As a senior, she has been part of the Norman community for a long time and knows a lot of people at North.
“This is one of the best games to come back because of the atmosphere,” Mikalya said. “No matter if we’re rivals, we’re also going to support each other… It was definitely a good experience to come back in and get to play.”