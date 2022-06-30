Chapman McKown has always had a chip on his shoulder.
The Norman North running back has never been of the tallest players on the field. Though he's listed at 5-foot-8, he works to use that to his advantage, using his shorter frame and explosiveness to find gaps in the offensive line. He’s never been afraid of being tackled and often works to deliver the first hit.
However, it’s that shorter frame that has led some college teams to doubt his ability to be successful after high school. He had scholarship offers from Army, Navy and Air Force, but most Power 5 schools were convinced McKown wasn’t tall enough.
“My size is a huge chip [on my shoulder],” McKown said. “So many schools have told me, ‘You’re not big enough to play Power 5 football. You’re not big enough to play in the SEC or the Big 12 or wherever.’
Things changed when he received a call from Brent Venables. The Oklahoma coach reached out to McKown shortly after he was hired by the Sooners last December to express his interest in the senior running back.
Venables invited him on a couple of unofficial visits, and McKown began talking with OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and running backs coach DeMarco Murray. The Sooners’ initial offer to McKown was to become a preferred walk-on, but he was eventually invited back on an official visit, the only one he took during his recruiting period.
He was still unsure of his interest in OU. McKown grew up as a fan of the Texas Longhorns and had never considered playing for the Sooners, but his mind started to change as he became familiar with the Sooners’ coaching staff.
“[My official visit] was just such a great time,” McKown said. “I got to spend time with the players and the coaches… I told my parents before I went in [to Venables’ office] that I’m not going to OU, but if they offer me a scholarship, I’m committing on the spot.”
By the end of that meeting, McKown decided to become a Sooner and announced his commitment via social media on June 12.
IM ALL INI’m thankful to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for getting me here! Thank you @CoachVenables, @DeMarcoMurray, @Coach_Leb and the rest of the @OU_Football staff for believing in me and taking a chance on a kid from Norman. With that being said…I’m committed‼️🔒 pic.twitter.com/cwI8F8Rj4m— Chapman Mckown (@ChapmanMckown) June 12, 2022
A key reason was the staff’s confidence in McKown’s potential. Venables even compared him to Quentin Griffin, the former OU running back that helped lead the Sooners to a national championship in 2000, when Venables was on staff as a co-defensive coordinator.
“The meeting with coach Venables was very heartfelt,” McKown said. “He compared me to Quentin Griffin and [former Kansas State running back] Darren Sproles. I was fortunate enough to earn a scholarship and committed on the spot. We hugged it out and the whole staff came in. It was a great moment that I never thought would happen. I never thought in a million years I’d be playing for OU.”
It was a moment of validation for McKown.
He initially found success as a wrestler, fielding early interest from several Division I schools as early as eighth grade. But he found his passion as a football player, and he decided to quit wrestling and pursue his dream to play in the NFL.
He has excelled as Norman North’s primary running back, finishing his junior season with 1,304 rushing yards on 7.9 yards per carry while adding 156 receiving yards. He was a key piece on last year's T-Wolves team that finished 7-4 and made it to the 6A state quarterfinals.
But heading into the offseason prior to his senior year, he was still unsure of where he was going to go.
Venables helped make that decision easier. McKown had initially met him at some Clemson camps while Venables was the defensive coordinator, and his impression of Venables was proven right.
“He’s bringing a level of energy that I’ve never seen at another college program,” McKown said. “He’s genuine. He doesn’t care if you’re a 0-star or a 5-star. He wants a ballplayer… When I got the scholarship, he had tears in his eyes. He told me, ‘You’ve done everything right. It’s been a tough ride for you. A lot of people have told you no. I just want you to know I believe in you.’ It’s just something I don’t think I’d get out of another head coach.
“The whole culture is different. I don’t know if I would’ve played here under [former OU coach Lincoln] Riley… There’s not a single coach on staff that’s not one hundred percent bought it and that doesn’t truly believe they can win a national title. The whole team does.”
For Justin Jones, North football coach, it’s a testament to McKown’s work ethic and Venables’ new culture.
“He’s worked so hard and has really worked to put himself in this position,” Jones said. “...He's a really good athlete and really good running back and has definitely made his impact for us. I think for him, he knows where he wants to be. I think the staff at OU, what Coach Venables has put together, their family atmosphere, these coaches are just different. They're different in the way that they're approaching Oklahoma.”
Now, the path is simpler for McKown. He’s preparing this summer for his final season at Norman North before he begins his collegiate career at OU.
And he’s ready to prove the Sooners were right to take a chance on him.
“My journey has been so unique and different,” McKown said. “So many people have told me I'm too small… It's really why I committed, because they took a chance on me when nobody else did. And it was truly special to me because they don't see me as a small kid from Norman, Oklahoma. They see me as a ballplayer that can change the program.
“I don't know why I would want to go anywhere else because it's in my hometown and the whole staff is truly the best staff in the country.”