Al Beal's long, winding road has led to his taking over the program he's assisted for so long

Al Beal, a journeyman of life and basketball, a pillar of Norman North girls basketball for the last 15 years as an assistant coach, is embracing his new role as head coach of the Timberwolves.
From rooming with former former Sooner and Portland Trailblazers coach Terry Stotts, to facing Larry Bird in the Sweet 16, to playing abroad in France and Italy, his journey has brought him to this moment.
He did not expect it.
“Yeah, I'd never actually wanted to be a head coach. I always just wanted to support the guy in charge,” Beal said. “It just so happened that during the pandemic I had to cover for coach Hamilton a couple of games and kind of got the itch.
"I saw some of the kids coming back that don’t really have the fame or notoriety that some of the former players have had, and I saw a lot of potential. That made me say ‘You know what? Let’s give it a shot.’”
Beal will enter next season without a single senior. Last season's starting five were all seniors. He won't have longtime point guard Kennedy Cummings to turn to any longer.
Yet, that type of challenge is why he took the job.
“I think we’ll be a little more competitive than most people think," he said. "I can't say how that will translate into wins or losses, but I will say we'll be competitive every night, and we'll give 100 percent”
The Timberwolves finished 8-10 last year, and the pandemic kept them away from practice shortly after their season began, making it difficult to find consistency in their play. Beal will have as fresh a start as any coach could ask for, rebuilding his starting five and the rotation around it.
He wants his team to have fun.
He wants to defend the full court at times. He wants his team to run when it can, producing easy baskets when it can get them.
Having fans back in the stands is sure to help too, and Beal wants to embrace that.
“We're gonna establish a relationship with the younger kids in elementary and the middle schools and do things out in the community, you know, to kind of create a bit more interest in the sport,” he said. “And also, I think these kids just need to understand it's more than just bouncing a basketball. It's about giving to others and trying to be involved in a community.”
The man Beal assisted previously, Rory Hamilton, now an assistant for coach Kellen McCoy's North boys program, believes Beal has all the intangibles to make his new team succeed.
“I tell everybody that Al is the best medicine. He always knows what to say and when to say it. Whenever you need him,” Hamilton said. “I’m just so grateful for all that he did for me. He taught me so much, and he means a lot to Norman North.”
Just the same, Beal will be drawing from his basketball atlas, taking notes from all the coaches he's assisted, believing it will clear the road for the program he now steers.
"Given all the experience that I’ve had, all the great coaches I’ve been next to," he said, "It's within my grasp to draw from their best qualities."
He might even have a few of his own.