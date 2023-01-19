The NBA released the latest rounds of All-Star voting results on Thursday and it looks like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won’t be named a starter.
Gilgeous-Alexander stays at the No. 4 spot among Western Conference guards, trailing Ja Morant, Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry.
Fan voting accounts for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters, with 25% each going to NBA players and selected media.
The gap between Gilgeous-Alexander and third-place Morant grew to 77,816 votes.
Only one 3-for-1 vote day remains on Friday, Jan. 20, which means a single vote will count for three times its worth.
With All-Star voting closing on Jan. 21, it appears Gilgeous-Alexander will stay in fourth place. Which means that his All-Star bid will depend on the 30 NBA head coaches voting him in as a reserve.
All-Star starters will be announced on TNT on Thursday, Jan. 26.
The 2023 All-Star game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 19.
In 41 games, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.5 points on 50.1 percent shooting, 5.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds.
“It would be an honor. It’s something that I know I dream about, if not every kid in the world dreams about,” Gilgeous-Alexander said on Dec. 21 on potentially earning his first All-Star bid this season.
The 22-23 Oklahoma City Thunder are the ninth seed and currently have the same win percentage (.489) as the eight-placed LA Clippers.
