Pacers Thunder Basketball

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives around Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, left, in the game Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

 AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki

The NBA released the latest rounds of All-Star voting results on Thursday and it looks like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won’t be named a starter.

Gilgeous-Alexander stays at the No. 4 spot among Western Conference guards, trailing Ja Morant, Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry.

Fan voting accounts for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters, with 25% each going to NBA players and selected media.

The gap between Gilgeous-Alexander and third-place Morant grew to 77,816 votes.

Only one 3-for-1 vote day remains on Friday, Jan. 20, which means a single vote will count for three times its worth. 

With All-Star voting closing on Jan. 21, it appears Gilgeous-Alexander will stay in fourth place. Which means that his All-Star bid will depend on the 30 NBA head coaches voting him in as a reserve.

All-Star starters will be announced on TNT on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The 2023 All-Star game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 19.

In 41 games, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.5 points on 50.1 percent shooting, 5.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

“It would be an honor. It’s something that I know I dream about, if not every kid in the world dreams about,” Gilgeous-Alexander said on Dec. 21 on potentially earning his first All-Star bid this season.

The 22-23 Oklahoma City Thunder are the ninth seed and currently have the same win percentage (.489) as the eight-placed LA Clippers.

Clemente Almanza is a sports reporter intern for The Transcript. You can reach him via email at calmanza@normantranscript.com or on Twitter @CAlmanza1007

Trending Video