Patty Gasso, the gunslinger? Lon Kruger, the baseball star? Mark Williams, the basketball sharpshooter?
An alternate universe might afford these occupations to Oklahoma’s Gasso, Kruger and Williams — head coaches of the university’s softball, men’s basketball and men’s gymnastics programs, respectively.
It’s worked out pretty well for all three. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Transcript asked OU coaches of their sporting interests outside the ones they’ve become a successful head coach.
Different circumstances might have led them down different paths. All three were outstanding athletes that had the talent to transcend their chosen sport.
They found the one that best suited them. But what if the Sooner coaches had gone in different directions?
Signal-caller to softball coach
The back gate to Patty Gasso’s childhood home led to a park — a dream for a sports-loving, Southern California kid.
The proximity gave Gasso easy access to youth sports leagues. Softball, of course, was one of them. But the area also offered flag football. And she absolutely loved flag football.
“I was fast,” Gasso said, “and I had a good arm, so I could throw the ball.”
Gasso, who grew up in Torrance, California, was unable to continue her flag-football career into college.
Although if she had the option, Gasso might have opted for the gridiron over a softball diamond.
“If there was a flag-football college team, it would be something I would choose before I even played softball,” Gasso said.
Perhaps, there’s another timeline where Gasso aggressively pursues a football-related career. She did get a peek into a football player and coach’s life through her husband, Jim, who did both well before becoming the owner of Norman's IntenCity Sports Training Academy and Oklahoma softball’s First Man.
"At night, instead of going out for a romantic dinner or something like that," Gasso said with a laugh, "we sat at my house or his house and used the wall as a [projector] screen and I helped him break down film. … So, then I really started learning more about the ins and outs of the game and the strategy behind it.”
You can often see Gasso’s players lining up in a quasi-game of 7-on-7 football in pregame warmups with the Sooner head coach at quarterback and a softball in lieu of a football.
It’s mostly an opportunity to get her players relaxed and loose before seven innings of softball. But it also helps feed her other love.
“I do it more as maybe my dream,” she said, “of being a quarterback.”
‘Baseball forever’
Lon Kruger, OU’s men’s basketball coach since 2011, didn’t foresee a basketball coaching career as a youth growing up in Silver Lake, Kansas.
He’s done just fine as the skipper to two Final Four teams (1994 at Florida and 2016 at OU) and enjoyed a coaching stint with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.
Kruger assumed baseball would be his path to a career in sports.
“I think like a lot of kids in the '60s, I always thought baseball would be what I do for my life,” Kruger said. “We all had that dream to play baseball forever.”
Kruger’s father coached all of his little-league teams. He played both basketball and baseball at Kansas State. And he enjoyed a season of minor league baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He pitched 64 innings with a 2.81 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 1974, according to baseball-reference.com.
He soon shifted to coaching basketball.
Kruger was the epitome, however, of an all-around athlete.
He’s an avid golfer to this day. He played basketball, baseball and football in high school. And despite not playing college football, the Dallas Cowboys worked out Kruger, among others at Kansas State, as a quarterback and invited him to the team’s 1974 rookie camp.
Kruger declined. But what a world it would be if Kruger had develop into a Cowboys star under legendary coach Tom Landry and threw touchdowns to Drew Pearson.
Homefield advantage
OU men’s gymnastics coach Mark Williams’ Goldsby residence is a stay-at-home haven of activities.
Williams’ home features a basketball hoop, a batting cage and a pool. And they're all getting plenty to use at the moment.
“I just try to find stuff to stay active in this crazy time,” Williams said, “and try to keep myself in shape and kind of busy since we're not able to go into the gym.”
Williams’ love for athletics started young. Whatever sport the season dictated, Williams was likely playing.
Basketball was a favorite of Williams. He was a pole vaulter and soccer player through junior high. He also played Pop Warner football.
But as his classmates started getting bigger than he was, Williams pivoted to the sport in which he’s won nine NCAA national titles as a coach.
His sister introduced him to gymnastics just before he entered high school. And he was hooked.
“Once I found that, it kind of was all gymnastics after that,” Williams said. “In high school, I didn't do anything other than gymnastics every day.”
It was more common then to start gymnastics at that age, as opposed to today's children who often begin the sport at five and six years old.
While his decision turned into a storied gymnastics career, he’s still got a mean jump shot. And the batting cage and pool come in handy with days moving a bit slower than usual.
Joe Buettner
405-366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
