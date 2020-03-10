Bennett, Kohler fuel Oklahoma's shutout at UT Arlington

Oklahoma got back to its stingy ways defensively Tuesday.

After three games of allowing four or more runs, the No. 12 Sooners delivered their second shutout this season with a 3-0 victory at UT Arlington.

Jake Bennett threw four innings of two-hit ball, striking out three and walking two over 64 pitches. He threw to contact and OU’s defense responded without an error.

Six different relievers helped the Sooners (14-4) close out the game and Jason Ruffcorn recorded his fifth save. It was the seventh time this season they’ve held an opponent to one run or fewer.

Bennett’s earned-run average dropped to 0.75 as the freshman moved to 3-0 on the year.

Second baseman Logan Kohler helped score both OU runs. The first came when he grounded into a double play, sending Peyton Graham home to make the lead 1-0 in the top of the second inning.

Kohler drove Graham in to make it 2-0 with a fly-out to right field in the fourth inning. OU’s insurance run came in the ninth on Tanner Tredaway’s sacrifice fly to center field.

Both teams each finished with just five hits and combined to leave 17 runners on base.

UT Arlington pitcher Cade Winquest kept OU off-balance through the first four innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits. Only Kohler, Tredaway, Graham, Brandon Zaragoza and Brady Lindsly recorded hits for OU.

OU begins a four-game series at Cal Poly on Thursday.

OU baseball

Weekend schedule

• Thursday: at Cal Poly (8 p.m.)

• Friday: at Cal Poly (8 p.m.)

• Saturday: at Cal Poly (6 p.m.)

• Sunday: at Cal Poly (3 p.m.)

