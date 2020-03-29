By not delaying draft, some players missing out on in-depth NFL evaluation

Nick Basquine let out a small chuckle when asked how training’s been going.
Remember Tae-Bo?
“I feel like I’m doing my Tae-Bo stuff,” Basquine said. “I’m working out at home, running around the neighborhood. I’ll do a foot ladder in my backyard.
“Obviously you can’t get as much high intensity as you’d like, but you try to make do considering the times.”
The former Norman North and Oklahoma receiver isn’t the only football player making the best of a bad situation, preparing for an NFL career without the help of NFL-like equipment, or in some cases NFL evaluation.
With gyms closed down to mitigate spread of the coronavirus, all athletes are making do. But players who are have not been stapled as high picks in the NFL draft— which is still scheduled for April 23-25 — have had it the toughest.
Many of the in-person workouts with NFL teams that provide valuable, deeper looks at their skills were canceled.
Basquine feels like one of the fortunate ones. He was working out with former Memphis and Iowa State players whose pro days were canceled.
OU was able to conduct a pro day March 11. But the conversations initiated from Basquine’s workout there — he had talks with the Broncos, Jets, Cowboys, Rams and Bengals — never materialized into personal workouts because of the limitations caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
The NFL has no plans to cancel the draft, but is reportedly at odds with the league’s general manager subcommittee about whether or not the event should be pushed back, which would help players like Basquine receive closer evaluation.
“I’d personally be in favor of delaying the draft, so that we can get some fo the work done that our scouts and our personnel people ordinarily do,” New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis, a member of the committee, said on “The Peter King Podcast’ this week.
In-person workouts provide more than a look at physical strength, they also include psychological tests.
That was Denver Broncos GM John Elway’s concern. Right now the NFL is allowing only essential personnel in team facilities, and scouts have been taken off the road due to travel regulations.
“There's a lot of information on the college side that we have not been getting," Elway said in a story posted to the Broncos’ website.
Basquine’s reminding himself the numbers he put up during pro day are still valuable. His 19 bench press repetitions underscored the strength he’s put on in college, which he felt was something people tended to question about him.
He was also able to catch passes in front of a number of scouts during Jalen Hurts’ throwing session.
Now, Basquine’s communicating often with OU strength coach Bennie Wylie, as well as his own personal trainer Cliff Brown out of Tampa, Florida about how to best stay in shape.
His backyard isn’t quite OU’s Siegried Strength Complex, but it works.
“Push-ups, sit-ups, Russian twists, wall sits, squat holds,” Basquine said, ticking off his body-weight exercises. “Anything to get that eccentric strength up to retain muscle so you don’t lose strength.”
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.