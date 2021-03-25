1
The Sooners went to one Final Four under Lon Kruger. OU’s 2016 run to Houston marked the program’s fifth Final Four appearance and first since 2002. Kruger’s squad was led by Wooden Award winner Buddy Hield.
3
Kruger has won three different conference coach of the year awards, as well as two from the same league. He was named the Southeastern Conference’s Coach of the Year in 1992 and ’94, the Mountain West Conference’s winner in 2008 and the Big 12’s in 2014.
4
Kruger produced four NBA Draft picks, including Hield, who was selected sixth overall in 2016’s draft, and Trae Young, who was taken fifth in 2019’s draft. His other draftees include 2016 second-round pick Isaiah Cousins (59th overall) and 2013 second-rounder Romero Osby (51st overall).
5
Kruger became the first Division I coach to take five different programs to the NCAA Tournament. His other NCAA trips came during his stops at Kansas State (1986-90), Florida (1990-96), Illinois (1996-2000) and UNLV (2004-11).
14
Kruger was OU’s 14th head men’s basketball coach. He was hired on April 1, 2011, following Jeff Capel as the Sooners’ head coach. His 195 victories as OU’s head coach rank fourth in program history.
27
Kruger’s 674 wins as a college head coach rank 27th on the Division I all-time wins list. He had the 10th most all-time wins among active coaches prior to his retirement.
60.9
Kruger went 674-432 over his college coaching career for a winning percentage of 60.9%. He had a winning record at each of his college jobs, except for a 52-59 record Texas-Pan American, which was his first Division I head coaching job.
195
Kruger won 195 games with the Sooners, including 29 during OU’s run to the 2016 Final Four. Kruger won more in Norman than any other team he coached. He also finished 82-81 in Big 12 play.
— Joe Buettner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.