Cav's Cutz: Oklahoma baseball's Cade Cavalli is cutting down batters and ... hair

Wyatt Olds just believed what he was told. Cade Cavalli said he’d been cutting people’s hair for years.
“Which was a complete lie,” Cavalli can admit now.
Olds was still a freshman on Oklahoma’s baseball team last season, and his hair got shaggy. So he told Cavalli about the look he wanted.
“Clean up my neck and stuff,” Olds said. “Clean up the sides. Just fade it up.”
Cavalli pulled out scissors.
“Bowl cut,” Olds said. “It was a sideways bowl cut. As soon as I got out, I went straight to my barber in Tecumseh to get it fixed.”
Fast forward to now: Olds and every other Sooner baseball player have been getting their hair cuts from Cavalli for the better part of the past year. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound junior pitcher has been fostering a passion for the barber trade while training for a future in Major League Baseball.
Cavalli played for Team USA last summer and his draft stock received an additional boost earlier this month following his 11-strikeout performance in an upset over Arkansas.
But in between time if he wasn’t cutting down batters, he was cutting down cowlicks, shaving fades, cleaning up pompadours or clipping beards.
“Throughout the year? I have 45 to 50 people that come see me for a haircut, so it's quite a bit,” Cavalli said. “It’s kind of funny how it all happened.”
His work is available on his growing Instagram page for Cav’s Cutz (cavs_cutz). There are before-and-after looks for OU baseball players past and present, including Aaron Brooks, Nathan Wiles, Jordan Vujovich, Levi Prater and more.
Former OU football linebacker Coby Tillman — a Bixby native like Cavalli, his long-red hair and beard became a signature look in Norman — was another client of his.
This started innocently enough when Cavalli buzzed his own hair as a kid. Next, he bought a self-cut system with a three-way mirror that allowed him to cut his own hair with more detail, and he started getting deeper into YouTube hair tutorials.
Since college, whether he was back in Tulsa getting a trim downtown at Tonsorial, or in Norman at Fade N Up, Cavalli always asked his barbers questions.
Why are you doing this?
How’d you do that?
“And then, I got pretty good at it,” he said.
Cavalli had to convince the Sooner baseball team that Olds’ bowl cut was an anomaly, but they were the perfect clientele because of coach Skip Johnson’s strict policy: no long hair, no beards.
“I can't remember who it was, but they trusted me for my second one and I actually gave a really good haircut,” Cavalli said. “And then everyone saw it and was like oh yeah, I'll come on, I’ll come to Cav to get my hair cut. So it just blew up. People were talking about it.”
Even Olds came back around.
“You could go to him any time of night: ‘Hey Cade, you cutting hair?’” Olds said. “I’m 3-4 houses down, so I could just walk down.”
Everyone close to Cavalli knows about his second passion. Cav’s Cutz, is printed on the barber cape his sister, Meagan, bought him for his birthday, as well as the barber box OU pitcher Jake Terry made from wood.
It’s become a powerful hobby.
Two weeks ago, a cloud began hanging over the OU athletic facilities in Norman after the coronavirus pandemic eliminated sports.
Haircuts were next. Salons are categorized as non-essential businesses that, by law, have been temporarily shuttered in communities trying to mitigate spread of COVID-19. Oklahoma’s salons are in the early stages of a 21-day closure.
As OU athletes began leaving campus to go their separate ways, a few of them went to Cavalli for one last trim.
On March 16, Cavalli had a schedule of studying, working out at his campus apartment gym, rushing home to shower and disinfect himself, and … cutting people’s hair: “I’ve done three today. I’ve got two more downstairs,” he said. “So, I'll do five today. I did a couple yesterday, I think.
“It’s kind of crazy. There's a lot of guys that want it. And it’s something I really truly enjoy, is cutting hair.”
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantranscript.com
