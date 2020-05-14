• Editor’s note: The Transcript staff is writing columns this week about the most memorable individual performances they’ve covered.
If you don’t support a Southeastern Conference school, it’s easy to scoff at the league and its football fanbases, who notoriously pump their chest each time Alabama wins a national title.
The SEC’s slogan, “it just means more,” has become more or less a punchline to conference outsiders. Yet, venture to an SEC venue when you get the chance. Those folks do gameday right.
I’ve made just one SEC road trip, which was for work reasons. And perhaps, I’m too easily persuaded when it comes to the sport’s pageantry. But oh man, SEC obsession becomes a bit more understandable when you see it firsthand.
It was a beautiful September night in Knoxville, Tennessee. Oklahoma graced Neyland Stadium for the first time ever. And I was a rookie reporter, barely 21 years old and covering my first college football road game for the University of Oklahoma’s student newspaper, the OU Daily, back when it printed five days a week and I slept for very few of them.
I don’t have decades of journalism experience quite like my colleagues but as far as “best individual performances I’ve covered” go, I can’t imagine I’ll see many games as great as I did on Sept. 12, 2015.
OU ranked No. 19. Tennessee checked in at No. 23. And a reported 102,455 people were in attendance.
“There hasn’t been this kind of feel in Knoxville at Neyland Stadium in a long, long time,” said then-ESPN play-by-play voice Brad Nessler as kickoff approached.
The atmosphere was remarkable. You might have convinced me two top-five teams were playing. Maybe even a rival was in town.
Tennessee fans knew one thing that night. A win over OU would be a resounding statement. And for three quarters, the Vols looked like they might get it.
From my vantage point, OU was out of sorts. It’s a rare look for the Sooners, who seldom have been rattled the last five years with coach Lincoln Riley on staff in some capacity. But Riley wasn’t the sport’s leading offensive mind at that point. And Baker Mayfield was still a plucky, two-time walk-on with much to prove.
You could argue this was the night Mayfield’s legend was born. And I certainly would.
I was privileged to have a front-row seat to it.
My main focus at The Daily was writing about OU football. But for road trips, I became our photographer as well. By the end of the night, I didn’t feel worthy to be on the sidelines photographing such an important game.
This was a classic battle unfolding before me, headlined by Mayfield’s gutsy performance.
His 187 yards on 19-of-39 throws, three passing touchdowns and two interceptions paint a much different picture out of context. Mayfield and the team’s first three quarters were unappetizing. Tennessee looked like the better team.
That changed as the night wore on.
OU trailed 17-3 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. It’s certainly not an insurmountable lead by today’s standards but it didn’t seem to bode well for an OU offense that looked as inept as it did the first 50 minutes of the contest.
It was almost unrealistic how the Sooners shifted the momentum.
On third and goal with eight-and-half minutes remaining, Mayfield held the ball for roughly five seconds. He seemed destined to be sacked. But in a cliché sports movie kind of way, Mayfield made an impossible throw to Samaje Perine. If the ball moved a few inches left, it might have been swatted away or intercepted. Perine caught it, though.
Game on.
Before the Sooners made it 17-10 with that touchdown, all I could think of was how I was supposed to protect the OU Daily’s camera gear if Tennessee fans stormed the field. Their anticipation for time to expire was palpable, just waiting to break their color-coordinated, checkered-patterned seating arrangement to flood the field.
Mayfield wouldn’t let it happen.
Sterling Shepard wouldn’t either.
Lost in this game, which its credit is mostly allocated to Mayfield, is how good Shepard was. Part of that is Mayfield being good enough to dance around in the pocket and find his receivers. The other half is Shepard being an elite pass-catcher.
Facing another third and goal with less than a minute remaining, Mayfield threw a quick strike to Shepard on a fade route to the corner of the endzone. I was standing in the opposite corner, so I could barely tell what happened. I thought Shepard might have not got his feet in.
He did. OU and Tennessee were going to overtime.
The play I’ll always remember was when Mayfield took the game into his hands on a do-or-die, fourth-and-goal play. He’s not the biggest quarterback; certainly not as physically imposing as a Blake Bell or Jalen Hurts. But Mayfield found an opening. He pursued it and punched the ball into the endzone to force a second overtime.
In what would become typical Mayfield fashion, he put his right index finger over his mouth to hush the crowd. The flurry of tweets from OU fans in the middle of the game clamoring for Trevor Knight to be put in aged horribly.
Mayfield scored once more in the second extra period. He found Shepard again, which Shepard did a lot of the grunt work in scoring. And the Sooner defense intercepted Joshua Dobbs to seal the game on the Vols’ ensuing and final possession.
There was no Tennessee field storm. Just a lot of white jerseys celebrating. Then-head coach Bob Stoops hugged anyone he could find. And a star was born in Mayfield.
Exciting stuff for my first road game on the beat.
I didn’t even mind “Rocky Top, Tennessee” sticking in my head for the next week.
Joe Buettner
405-366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
