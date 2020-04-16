Editor’s note: The Transcript staff is writing about their favorite sports moments they experienced from home, or anywhere else, while watching through different mediums — radio, television or internet streams.
Much of college football is predicated on subjectivity.
On a small scale, certain penalty flags or spotting the line of scrimmage are often up for dispute. On a bigger one, Heisman Trophy winners to the four teams that play for the national championship create dramatic narratives that are chewed up for weeks.
It’s the iconic, on-the-field moments in between, however, that make the sport lovable. Less manufactured, more human.
There’s a great quote in the series finalé of NBC’s “The Office” from the not-so-great Andy Bernard.
“I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days,” said Bernard, portrayed by Ed Helms, “before you've actually left them.”
And what separates college football is you usually know in the present when you’re in the “good old days.”
Take No. 2 Texas Tech at No. 5 Oklahoma.
The Big 12 showdown on Nov. 22, 2008, had massive implications. No College Football Playoff committee could screw this up. It was the BCS era and the winner would have to try not to make the title game at that point.
Mike Leach was at the peak of his powers. Bob Stoops had his first true juggernaut since 2004. And it was truly the “good old days” of high-powered offense before everyone caught on.
It was beautiful. It was fast. It was old money vs. new between two Big 12 programs vying for the same leg up in the BCS National Championship game race in Miami, Florida.
And I, 14 years old at the time, had tickets.
I had the good fortune, an Oklahoma City native, of attending quite a few college football games before they became part of my profession. I loved the sport and all it had to offer. My grandmother — a feisty Lebanese woman the size of a thumbtack — wouldn’t allow me not to.
But that Saturday, I couldn’t be with her.
I came down with strep throat the week before. And my mother, a single parent with a heart of gold, insisted hanging around 80,000 strangers wasn’t a great idea.
Perhaps, she was better prepared for the coronavirus pandemic than a lot of us. Or, and this is the better bet, she knew my immune system was weaker than the 2017 Cleveland Browns.
So, my grandmother went to the game with a friend, while I spent my Saturday operating a scoreboard for a basketball tournament. My mother was the quasi-athletics director of my middle school, which hosted an annual tourney close to Thanksgiving and thought this was an OK activity for me. I mean, I would be at the scorer’s table, a good distance from everyone; although, I wasn’t contagious at that point.
The day thankfully ended before Texas Tech and OU’s primetime clash. I desperately wanted to go home but the tournament crew wanted dinner first.
We went to an Interurban location, which is now closed and home to a Raising Cane’s franchise, and I asked the hostess if we could sit by a television. She said there weren’t any except for one large TV in the bar.
She said I could sit at one of the booths behind a roped barrier that bordered underage-approved tables from the bar itself.
I convinced my mother to let me sit alone, I couldn’t miss this game. She accepted. So, I settled in, by myself, at Interurban’s bar as a college football-crazed teenager, eating pepperoni pizza and knocking back a few glasses of Dr. Pepper.
You know what happens next.
OU throttled Tech. Sam Bradford’s star grew larger. And people jumped around.
It was a moment you could feel that would resonate for years to follow.
This memory, albeit by myself, still warms my heart. Not because of the result. Not anything to do with OU or Texas Tech really. I truly was a fan of the game.
But it makes me think of my grandmother, who talks about this night like it was yesterday. You can hear in her voice how much joy that experience brought her. And I would give up anything to have shared it with her.
The fear of missing out is very real. And that night taught me not to take days or nights out with the people you love for granted.
That night also taught me it’s OK to do things alone — I’m a huge proponent of going to the movies by yourself.
But what I loved about that game, and so many other college football contests, are the times where sports escapism is unmatched. Nothing feels more important than that moment. The camaraderie it breeds among people you’ve never met. And the thought that if this thing never happens again, we at least had this.
I had that feeling again eight years later when I somehow convinced my breathtaking fiancée, Alyssa, to spend our one-year anniversary at an NBA playoff game. I grew up cherishing the ground the San Antonio Spurs walked on. And by some miracle, Tim Duncan’s final game as a Spur was in Oklahoma City and I, then 22 years old, was so happy to be there.
If I had missed it, this column might be different. Perhaps, leading off with me crying in my living room, rather than in the very last row of Chesapeake Energy Arena, seeing my hero walk off a basketball court for the last time as a player.
Once all of this ends and sports resume, soak in the “good old days” when they make themselves known.
They’ll be back.
You just have to be present.
