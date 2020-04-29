Editor's note: This week, The Transcript staff is writing columns about anything in their lives that served as an entryway to sports.
When he was in first or second grade, a weird and curious boy wanted to write a book about basketball. So he sat down at a desk inside a small bedroom and began scribbling.
It wasn’t a masterpiece. Here’s what he wrote.
It was 9:00 in Boston. The Celtics basketball team were playing the New York Kniks, the score was tied up, 101 + 103 there were two seconds left a man with long hair, about 38 years old, named George Thomas had the ball. A man was wide open when George decided to shoot. He missed it by a mile and the Knicks won … Everyone was mad at him.
Why did the exact time of day matter? Why did Thomas have long hair? Why was he playing way past his prime at 38 years old?
Then things really got strange.
There was some construction going on outside the Boston Garden … and it made a big pit. So when George was walking to his car, he was so mad he didn’t see the pit and he fell in! When they found him they knew instantly he had a concussion, and that he’d be out cold for a week. When he was in the hospital he dreamed that a bird the size of China had picked him up, and he asked “Where are you going to take me?" The bird said “I’m taking you to Mistake Land. It’s far from here.” When they got their, they saw a man named Big Moe.
This was my story. I never finished it and the mistakes were never corrected.
Who knows why kids write things. Their minds are like carnivals. But looking back, there’s a good chance I wrote that wild story — and this column — because of Matt Christopher.
The 100 sports novels that Christopher wrote for children and young adults have sold more than 30 million copies, and for the longest time were readily available in elementary libraries.
Because he had been so well read through the years — I didn’t realize until researching for this column that his first book “The Boy Who Only Hit Homers” was written in 1952 — parents were quick suggest his material to their sports-crazed kids back in the 1990s.
Playing sports was my first passion, but something new was also shaping me: a thirst for words, narratives and stories.
Christopher fed that beast.
He was born in 1917 in Bath, Pennsylvania to an Italian father and Hungarian mother. He died in 1997 following complications in brain surgery. He was 80.
Christopher had a charming prose, which he developed through a grinding career that at one time included a full-time job, a semi-professional baseball career and one 4,000-word detective story per week, according to his New York Times obituary.
His books were short and sweet, with oil-painted illustrations on the covers to make them instantly recognizable on the shelf. “Catcher with the Glass Arm” and “Tough to Tackle” are copies I remember off-hand.
For a long time I didn’t give Christopher much thought until my parents discovered a box of his books in their barn. More time passed, and I forgot about him again until The Transcript staff chose to write personal columns about their entryway to sports — a series that wouldn’t exist if not for the coronavirus pandemic shutting down sports.
Christopher would likely have written about that too.
His books weren’t particularly deep, even for children, but the characters reflected his readers. You could see yourself in their uniforms, their gloves and shoulder pads.
They inspired me to play, but also write.
Before he built a fabulous sportswriting career, Joe Posnaski worked for the York Observer in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where Christopher had been living. Posnaski wrote about the author in 1988.
“My books are about children with problems,” Christopher told him. “The books show how they resolve those problems — usually with a sports background.”
That’s beautifully simple.
“Writing about problems resolved through sports” has been the framework for some of the best non-fiction sportswriting in the last 50 years.
Maybe that’s why my story was never completed, and why we’ll never know how Big Moe came to be in charge of Mistake Land.
Keep it simple.
What a great first writing lesson.
